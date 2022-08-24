Most towns have banners of some sort lining their main street welcoming residents and guests and generally "dressing" the street up. Avon takes it one step further. In 2006 gorgeous works of stained glass art were installed on the lamp posts of Avon Ave. by Stonehouse Stained Glass Studio. Allen Brisse was the designer of the windows along the main drag and the panels were fabricated and installed by Stonehouse Stained Glass, Avon, MN. The metal frames around the panels were fabricated by Ken’s Iron of St. Anna, MN. These pieces were truly a collaborative effort from people all around the area.

