Becker, MN

96.7 The River

Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday. Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director. The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois...
COLD SPRING, MN
96.7 The River

SJU/CSB Move-In Day Friday

COLLEGEVILLE -- More college students will arrive in the area this weekend. Move-in day for freshmen at St. Johns University and the College of St. Benedict is Friday morning. Associate Director of Communications Michael Hemmesch says it’s a pretty smooth process for the students. Well, for first-year move-in, all...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity

Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Becker, MN
Education
#Communication#K12#Becker School Board#Becker Public School
96.7 The River

The City of Avon Has Gorgeous Stained Glass Lining Its Main Street

Most towns have banners of some sort lining their main street welcoming residents and guests and generally "dressing" the street up. Avon takes it one step further. In 2006 gorgeous works of stained glass art were installed on the lamp posts of Avon Ave. by Stonehouse Stained Glass Studio. Allen Brisse was the designer of the windows along the main drag and the panels were fabricated and installed by Stonehouse Stained Glass, Avon, MN. The metal frames around the panels were fabricated by Ken’s Iron of St. Anna, MN. These pieces were truly a collaborative effort from people all around the area.
AVON, MN
96.7 The River

Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice

Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
96.7 The River

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Sartell

SARTELL -- Police arrested a man after a chase in Sartell. Sartell police say the incident began just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North. Officers were trying to find Chad Hagen who had multiple active felony warrants. An officer spotted Hagen getting into a vehicle and tried to arrest him. Hagen then took off in a vehicle. The officer gave chase and a short time later Hagen got out of the vehicle and ran into a swamp area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, a perimeter was set up and a police dog was able to find Hagen.
SARTELL, MN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

$50K Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Wright County

BUFFALO -- There is a big lottery scratch-off winner in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says somebody just won $50,000 playing the game Bankroll at the Holiday Stationstore on Wednesday. Tickets are $20 each to play the game. The top prize is $50,000 and there are 20 of those...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe

ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
WADENA, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!

ST. CLOUD -- As the summer comes to an end get out and enjoy what fun activities remain. Hear live music at the Rock the Riverside concert series, take the kids to a movie under the stars in St. Joseph, get some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and enjoy music in the park in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
CLEARWATER, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

