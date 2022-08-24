Read full article on original website
Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday. Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director. The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois...
SJU/CSB Move-In Day Friday
COLLEGEVILLE -- More college students will arrive in the area this weekend. Move-in day for freshmen at St. Johns University and the College of St. Benedict is Friday morning. Associate Director of Communications Michael Hemmesch says it’s a pretty smooth process for the students. Well, for first-year move-in, all...
CMHTTF Releases Child Solicitation Training Video for Parents
ST. CLOUD -- A new public service video gives an inside look at how undercover officers with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force work to catch men soliciting children in online chat rooms. The video is being released to bring about awareness to parents on how kids are being...
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity
Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
Bridge Work to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in Stearns County
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP -- A bridge project on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota will cause some major traffic delays starting next week. The bridge is between Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 138 just northwest of the Grande Depot. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday, August 31st traffic...
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
The City of Avon Has Gorgeous Stained Glass Lining Its Main Street
Most towns have banners of some sort lining their main street welcoming residents and guests and generally "dressing" the street up. Avon takes it one step further. In 2006 gorgeous works of stained glass art were installed on the lamp posts of Avon Ave. by Stonehouse Stained Glass Studio. Allen Brisse was the designer of the windows along the main drag and the panels were fabricated and installed by Stonehouse Stained Glass, Avon, MN. The metal frames around the panels were fabricated by Ken’s Iron of St. Anna, MN. These pieces were truly a collaborative effort from people all around the area.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
Man Arrested After Police Chase in Sartell
SARTELL -- Police arrested a man after a chase in Sartell. Sartell police say the incident began just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North. Officers were trying to find Chad Hagen who had multiple active felony warrants. An officer spotted Hagen getting into a vehicle and tried to arrest him. Hagen then took off in a vehicle. The officer gave chase and a short time later Hagen got out of the vehicle and ran into a swamp area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, a perimeter was set up and a police dog was able to find Hagen.
Authorities Asking For Help Following String of Vehicle Break-Ins
ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help following a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Zimmerman. Sheriff Joel Brott says the cases were reported between 4:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday in multiple locations in Zimmerman. Brott says the main locations of the...
$50K Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Wright County
BUFFALO -- There is a big lottery scratch-off winner in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says somebody just won $50,000 playing the game Bankroll at the Holiday Stationstore on Wednesday. Tickets are $20 each to play the game. The top prize is $50,000 and there are 20 of those...
Check Out This Huge Saturday Flea Market
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Sartell
SARTELL -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Sartell early Tuesday morning. The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 4th Street North. Police say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Authorities say two police officers were able to force...
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!
ST. CLOUD -- As the summer comes to an end get out and enjoy what fun activities remain. Hear live music at the Rock the Riverside concert series, take the kids to a movie under the stars in St. Joseph, get some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and enjoy music in the park in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
Randall Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police in ATV
RANDALL -- A Randall man faces multiple charges after fleeing police on an ATV Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says just before 11:00 p.m., authorities tried to make a traffic stop of an ATV on 1st Street in Randall. The driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Glessinger, fled from deputies into a...
