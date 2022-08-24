ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Youth Event Brings Kids to George Page Park

The Third Annual Youth event collected a host of sponsors to George Page Park on Saturday, August 20th for Trenton kids. At the head of the event was Trenton United Front Foundation (TUFF) and its executive director, Vincent Bridgett Sr. “It’s just businesses and organizations coming together, giving the kids a free event,” Bridgett said. There was basketball, bouncy houses, food, and different giveaways. “That’s what it is, just bringing back the community..to give something back to these kids.”
TRENTON, NJ
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Starting high school football season in August is here to stay

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Football in August, which began in New Jersey four years ago, is now here to stay. Some thought it would never happen. Football in August? The season starting before Labor Day? School before Labor Day? Well, now that’s the case. The 2022 high school...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Brian Byrne
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
PATERSON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Paddling away the day and flying high across the sky in Clark

CLARK, NJ — Fun is the name of the game in Clark this summer. Pool members were delighted to have the opportunity to use kayaks and paddle the day away. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo said of the annual tradition, “It’s a great opportunity to try something new for so many kids and adults. We section off an area of the pool so users can safely enjoy the kayaks.”
CLARK, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Council#Union County K 9#Swat
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
unionnewsdaily.com

Union gears up for an explosive football season

UNION, NJ — Zach Menon is one of only two returning non-kicker starters for the Union Farmers. While Union High School’s football roster is not overflowing with returning varsity starters, Menon has said that does not matter to him. The junior is as confident about Union having similar...
UNION, NJ
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark

Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
KEARNY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy