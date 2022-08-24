Read full article on original website
Spotlight New Jersey: Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson
New Jersey's sales tax holiday on school supplies is underway. Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson is the city's first and only school supply store. Owners Jayvon and Brittany-Boddie Blackmon joined Della Crews on Spotlight New Jersey.
Youth Event Brings Kids to George Page Park
The Third Annual Youth event collected a host of sponsors to George Page Park on Saturday, August 20th for Trenton kids. At the head of the event was Trenton United Front Foundation (TUFF) and its executive director, Vincent Bridgett Sr. “It’s just businesses and organizations coming together, giving the kids a free event,” Bridgett said. There was basketball, bouncy houses, food, and different giveaways. “That’s what it is, just bringing back the community..to give something back to these kids.”
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
New Jersey high school students help build home for family in need
Students in New Jersey came together to build a home for a family in need.
Starting high school football season in August is here to stay
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Football in August, which began in New Jersey four years ago, is now here to stay. Some thought it would never happen. Football in August? The season starting before Labor Day? School before Labor Day? Well, now that’s the case. The 2022 high school...
Jersey City to kickoff ‘rescue mapping’ effort to combat food waste and insecurity
Jersey City has announced a “rescue mapping” effort to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses, the findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation. “These types of innovative partnerships highlight Jersey City’s ability to use dignity as a...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
Paddling away the day and flying high across the sky in Clark
CLARK, NJ — Fun is the name of the game in Clark this summer. Pool members were delighted to have the opportunity to use kayaks and paddle the day away. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo said of the annual tradition, “It’s a great opportunity to try something new for so many kids and adults. We section off an area of the pool so users can safely enjoy the kayaks.”
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
SEEN HIM? Suspect Flees Elmwood Park PD Stop, Leaves Ammo, Crack, Companion Behind
A manhunt was underway for a Paterson resident who ran from police in Elmwood Park, leaving 30 rounds of ammunition, a bag of crack and a companion behind during a traffic stop, authorities said. Officer Josh Rodriguez saw the driver and passenger switch seats as he approached the Honda Odyssey...
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
Union gears up for an explosive football season
UNION, NJ — Zach Menon is one of only two returning non-kicker starters for the Union Farmers. While Union High School’s football roster is not overflowing with returning varsity starters, Menon has said that does not matter to him. The junior is as confident about Union having similar...
16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl tonight. Newark...
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
