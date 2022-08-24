Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
und.com
Game 4 Preview: Illinois
Irish vs Illini | Sunday, Aug. 28 | 4 pm ET | Alumni Stadium | ACCNX. (RV) Notre Dame (3-0) vs Illinois (3-0) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer team (3-0) has had a hot start to the 2022 season, and they’ll look to continue that trend at home on Sunday, August 28, versus Illinois (3-0). The battle between two unbeatens kicks off at 4 pm ET inside Alumni Stadium. Reminder to all fans, admission is free all season. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
New head coach. New starting quarterback. New defensive coordinator. New TV broadcast team. One constant: expectations for high levels of success. Those expectations will be put to the test from the onset when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2 in Columbus. Head coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish into a regular-season schedule with just two of the first five games set to be played inside Notre Dame Stadium, a slate that also features road trips to Chapel Hill and Los Angeles as well as neutral-site matchups with BYU on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas and with Navy on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.
und.com
Notre Dame and ACE Partner with CFP to go the Extra Yard For Teachers
The College Football Playoff Foundation and the University of Notre Dame Athletics Department kicks off their eighth year urging fans to go to the Extra Yard for Teachers today – a relationship that has raised over $4 million to benefit Catholic schools. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative raises...
und.com
Irish Fall to Mississippi State
The Fighting Irish fell in their second match of the year to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in game two of the Irish Invitational. Falling the three sets (19-25, 16-25, 18-25), Notre Dame drops to 0-2 on the season. For the second night in a row, freshman Avery Ross led the Irish with nine kills, followed by sophomore Phyona Schrader with six and freshman Lucy Trump who tallied five. Junior Hattie Monson also recorded 12 digs for the Irish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
und.com
Irish Invitational Preview
SOUTH BEND, Ind. —Notre Dame hosts its third consecutive season-opening tournament this weekend as Milwaukee, Mississippi State, and Texas Tech head to South Bend for the Irish Invitational. The Irish meet Texas Tech on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET before taking on Mississippi State on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. ET and Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. ET. All Irish matches this weekend will be streamed live via ACC Network Extra.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema compliments 345-pound freshman OL: 'He resembles a van'
Bret Bielema delivered a hilarious compliment about 1 of his freshman offensive lineman on his radio show. Joey Wagner of 247Sports posted the quote on his Twitter account. Bielema stated that freshman Hunter Whitenack, who is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, “resembles a van”. Whitenack was a 3-star OL out of New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 19 recruit from Indiana and No. 96 OT from the 2022 class.
Rebuilt New Buffalo Dune Walk Perfect For Summer Sunsets
Maybe it's the hopeless romantic in me, but walks along the beach should at sunset on a warm summer night with a slight breeze, and the gentle sound of waves crashing on the shore. Well, this is Michigan, so there's no shortage of places like that, especially on our west coast.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities a vehicle traveling northbound on Michigan attempted to turn left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
joeinsider.com
Sturgis opens football season with 15-0 shutout of Niles
Sturgis posted a shutout against Niles 15-0 in Thursday’s 2022 football home opener. Jacob Thompson scored both Trojan touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 147 rushing yards on 21 carries. Coming up in week two, Sturgis travels to Vicksburg Thursday and the Vikings host Buchanan. 1st 2nd 3rd...
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana. IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness. Updated: 26 minutes ago. 16 News...
harborcountry-news.com
Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
rv-pro.com
RVTI Uses Forest River Owner’s Rally for Recruitment Efforts
The RV Technical Institute attended a Forest River Owner’s Group rally at the Elkhart, Indiana, County Fairgrounds. The rally had around 800 attendees from the owner’s group, which also included suppliers, Forest River employees and local support groups. Even some school counselors who were interested in implementing RVTI’s training into their schools attended.
95.3 MNC
Local faith leaders responding to shooting death of Dante Kittrell
Some local faith leaders are responding to the prosecutor calling the police-involved shooting death of Dante Kittrell a justifiable homicide. They’re renewing calls to invest in non-law-enforcement, clinician-led crisis response teams. Pastor J.B. Williams of Abundant Faith Family Ministries says he has no confidence South Bend police can keep...
Comments / 0