New head coach. New starting quarterback. New defensive coordinator. New TV broadcast team. One constant: expectations for high levels of success. Those expectations will be put to the test from the onset when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2 in Columbus. Head coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish into a regular-season schedule with just two of the first five games set to be played inside Notre Dame Stadium, a slate that also features road trips to Chapel Hill and Los Angeles as well as neutral-site matchups with BYU on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas and with Navy on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO