Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season

Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for 2022 Season

College football season—wait, take a deep breath—is back. For the next four months, we'll spend our Saturdays virtually welcoming 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (and occasional lower-division visitors) into our homes. Once in a while, you and I may personally travel into their environments too. The tailgates, the...
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 0

College football simply teased us Saturday. There wasn't a lot of action, and with no top-25 teams playing, we were all eased in gently as our true fandom was tested. Only the diehards stuck close to the television. But those who did were rewarded with some storylines, even in a...
