Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
Broncos 23, Vikings 13: Five Game Balls
The Denver Broncos bounced back in the preseason finale but which players deserve a game ball?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Bleacher Report
Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
Bleacher Report
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased
The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022. Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season. The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Bleacher Report
2022 WNBA Semifinals Preview and Predictions: Seven No. 1 Picks and a Rematch
The stage is set for the 2022 WNBA semifinals. While there weren't any jaw-dropping upsets from lower-seeded teams in the first round, that doesn't mean the four teams remaining don't come with intrigue. Starting out west, the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces will face off in a series that...
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for 2022 Season
College football season—wait, take a deep breath—is back. For the next four months, we'll spend our Saturdays virtually welcoming 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (and occasional lower-division visitors) into our homes. Once in a while, you and I may personally travel into their environments too. The tailgates, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 0
College football simply teased us Saturday. There wasn't a lot of action, and with no top-25 teams playing, we were all eased in gently as our true fandom was tested. Only the diehards stuck close to the television. But those who did were rewarded with some storylines, even in a...
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp
Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday. Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons. Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure,...
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
Comments / 0