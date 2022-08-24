Read full article on original website
UGA-led training prepares citizens to identify, report nature’s foreign invaders
TIFTON — The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in helping to preserve the state’s native ecology with its Georgia First Detectors Program. The next training for the program will be held at the Okefenokee National...
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
Georgians urged to protect water quality with responsible land use
ATHENS — While we have little control over the effects of weather, we can tailor our land management practices to better protect water quality in Georgia. Land use activity in every watershed affects local waterways on the surface and could impact groundwater below. During World Water Week, held Aug....
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s recent election reforms as a whole will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior...
Lack of equity, expungements, and employment protections drag recreational marijuana amendment 3 down
Alan Zagier, the principal at Tightline Public Affairs, and communications director for Legal Missouri 2022, contacted the Political Eye regarding last week’s columnand the ballot initiative Missourians will be voting on about recreational use of marijuana in this state. Here are his concerns as received in an email, and...
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority
Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state's three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators. In studying upcoming legislative...
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
Washington governor, senator praised for remarks on Snake River dam breaching
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility. Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is...
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
