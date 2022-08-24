ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgians urged to protect water quality with responsible land use

ATHENS — While we have little control over the effects of weather, we can tailor our land management practices to better protect water quality in Georgia. Land use activity in every watershed affects local waterways on the surface and could impact groundwater below. During World Water Week, held Aug....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority

Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state's three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators. In studying upcoming legislative...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Governor#Geer
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted

(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session

(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care

The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot

(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy