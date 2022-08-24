Coping with a cop shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out, low wages

Originally published Aug. 22 on KTVB.COM .

In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding.

Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages affecting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet increasing demand, with less supply.

Multiple factors drive this shortage, as concern, scrutiny and distrust of policing mount due to high profile excessive force incidents, like the killing of George Floyd. While Idaho did not see protests or calls for budget cuts to the same degree as other states, it is not immune to this shortage.

From Canyon County in the west, Kootenai County in the north, and Bonneville County in the east, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff.

As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment and a hot housing market coupled with record inflation, some law enforcement agencies are struggling with shortages and burn out, while battling increasing crime.

“Canyon County is 602 square miles,” said Brian Crawford, a patrol lieutenant with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. “Let's head out towards Parma and that'll give you an example of how long it takes to get to say the south half of the county from the northern half of the county.”

Crawford has held that title with the sheriff's office for more than 20 years.

“It's a passion. It's kind of in my blood. I'm second generation doing this,” Crawford said.

Crawford, and the rest of the department, have seen the number of patrols dwindling since he first started.

“Our population has more than doubled, our calls for services more than doubled. And yet, I have less staff on patrol right now than I did 20 years ago. The response times are a lot longer to get to your average call, whether it's a burglary or an accident or any number of calls,” Crawford said. “We don't have as much time to be proactive as we used to.”

With a smaller staffing size, every deputy is crucial.

“Two weeks ago, we had two of our guys get either injured or sick. That dropped that patrol team down to four bodies, and we can't run with that few people,” Crawford said.

Here are some questions posed to Canyon County law enforcement officials by KTVB reporter Morgan Romero:

Romero: What does that mean for the streets of Canyon County?

“That leaves no one for emergent calls, or emergency calls – maybe ISP can back us, maybe they can't. That's where we're headed,” said Canyon County’s Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

“We're in crisis in law enforcement,” Donahue said. “The citizens aren't in crisis yet, but they will be if we do not right this ship about A) recruitment and B) retention. And that comes down to money. It comes down to wages.”

Data from CCSO shows that new recruits start in the jail making approximately $23 an hour. By their fifth year, deputies make from $27 to $31 an hour. New recruits at Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) start out making a little more, but by year five, they can make $9 to $13 an hour more.

“Instead of 75 or 100 people applying for an opening, we have eight, six, two,” Donahue said. “So that applicant pool has shrunk dramatically. We're all picking from that same pool; whose got the best wages? Because people are gonna take care of their families. You know what, I don't blame them.”

After five years with Nampa Police, officers make $32.88 an hour, which is more than Canyon County deputies make on patrol after 25 years.

The Idaho Sheriff's Association polled 24 of the state's 44 sheriff's offices this summer and found that record-low staffing is crippling several agencies, big and small.

Kootenai County, for example, is down 22 deputies total in its jail and patrol, 20% of their sworn positions.

Canyon County is down 26, mostly in the jail, 16% of their total deputies.

Payette County is also feeling the strain with its jail only half-staffed.

Many of the agencies polled, including Ada and Canyon counties, desperately need dozens of people to fill critical administrative jobs.

The survey shows the biggest reasons agencies cannot hire or keep employees is low wages. Among other reasons, they also cite the public's attitude toward law enforcement, the dangers officers face, hiring standards and culture. The survey shows many deputies and staff are leaving for jobs outside law enforcement.

“In terms of certified detention officers, I'm down an entire team,” Donahue said. “We're forcing mandatory overtime in that jail. We're to the point of forcing patrol officers to not be on patrol or on their days off work inside the jail"

“We're beyond critical stage at this point,” said Martin Flores, a Canyon County Sheriff's Office lieutenant who oversees the county jail. “It's critical this place continues to function. It's constitutionally mandated for a sheriff to run a jail.”

Romero: Why are people leaving the Canyon County Sheriff's Office?

“Historically it's been, you know, to further their career advancement. They want to move out from the jail to patrol or to a different part of law enforcement. And, at times, we're not able to facilitate that maybe on their timeline,” Flores said. “But what we're seeing a lot of now is people just leaving the profession altogether. I mean, they can't, they don't want to deal with the public climate anymore, they don't want to deal with low wages.”

Romero: How much overtime are your guys in the jail working?

“Three days, three shifts a day. So next pay period I have 180 overtime shifts that must be covered,” said Flores.

Romero: What does that do you think for their mental health?

“It's hard on their morale. It really is. And it's hard on anybody,” Donahue said.

Romero: Do you think people are burning out?

“I think that it's starting to get there. When I do exit interviews with them, and we talk about it, you know, one of the questions is, what can we do to improve, you know, the overall atmosphere and morale? And the common answer is more staff,” Flores said.

“The role of government is public safety priority number one,” Donahue said. “Without it, you have Portland, you have Seattle, you have Baltimore, Minneapolis, the list goes on and on and on.”

Idaho jail standards require a minimum of 17 people per shift to staff a county jail. Critical staffing to function is 15 on average each day. Canyon County has 16.

Because Canyon County had so many people leave recently, they are requiring mandatory overtime in their jail, meaning a lot of taxpayer dollars.

There are always valleys and peaks in overtime pay, because people get sick or take vacation, but last month alone, Flores said they paid more than $100,000 in overtime, double what they paid in June and almost three times what they paid in February. In fiscal year 2022, they paid a total of almost $600,000 in overtime.

