Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) - A pregnant woman in Louisiana who alleges she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition will go to another state next week “to get the medically necessary procedure,” her attorney, Ben Crump said at a Friday press conference.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Schools can apply for feminine hygiene product grants starting in September
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning this school year, schools can receive free feminine hygiene products for their students. This is thanks to a bill that was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in April that allocates $200,000 for the products to be put in Title I schools. “You wouldn’t be here...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family and friends of fallen officer prepare for Saturday service
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and many others are preparing for a somber Saturday, as fallen Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez will be honored. The veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a car crash Monday night in Summerdale. Investigators said a truck plowed through a stop sign and hit him on his way home.
WALA-TV FOX10
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus. He was just a sophomore in high school. The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 70 days in a row, gas prices have decreased in Alabama and nationwide. AAA says in just one month, the average price per gallon dropped by 50 cents. On AAA’s website, they report the average cost for regular gas on Wednesday was $3.46 a gallon....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.
Comments / 0