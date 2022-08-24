ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say an illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some, was canine parvovirus. It’s a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it. Kim Dodd, director of Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said Wednesday the ailing...
LANSING, MI
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WALA-TV FOX10

Family and friends of fallen officer prepare for Saturday service

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and many others are preparing for a somber Saturday, as fallen Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez will be honored. The veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a car crash Monday night in Summerdale. Investigators said a truck plowed through a stop sign and hit him on his way home.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus. He was just a sophomore in high school. The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.
INDIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 70 days in a row, gas prices have decreased in Alabama and nationwide. AAA says in just one month, the average price per gallon dropped by 50 cents. On AAA’s website, they report the average cost for regular gas on Wednesday was $3.46 a gallon....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Fraud Report#Alabama Ag
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy