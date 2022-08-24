ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Airshow to bring half-million people to Atlantic City

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khkOU_0hTXy6u700

The Atlantic City Airshow is expected to bring more than a half-million people to the city to view the annual aerial extravaganza.

The show begins at 11:30 a.m. with the U.S. Army Golden Knights and ends at 3 p.m. with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Major Kyle Oliver flew with the Thunderbirds last year and said it’s one of his favorite airshows.

“I remember incredible crowds. A great backdrop for a show,” he said. “The energy you get from beach crowds is always different. Even for a midweek shows it’s a really great atmosphere.”

Major Lauren Schlichting will be the Thunderbirds’ only female pilot above the city Wednesday. But she notes that there are women among the airmen who prepped for the show, including a mechanic.

The Minnesota native is making her Atlantic City debut but said she loves flying over the ocean.

“The air is like glass so we’re always very excited to get a beach show,” she said.

The Atlanta-based team Full Throttle Formation Team will also be part of the lineup.

The 10 members include former military and airline pilots who all fly experimental planes, some built by their pilots.

“It’s a passion,” said Brian “Sarge” Eberle, who piloted BreakingAC during a media flight Tuesday.

He was in the Air Force for 10 years, and worked as an engineer. He now flies corporate jets and shares his love of flight with the other team members.

For those who can’t attend the show, BreakingAC will be sharing some live video on its Facebook page.

THE LINEUP

11:38 a.m.: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 a.m.: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby

11:45 a.m.: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 a.m.: NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys

11:50 a.m.: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)

11:52 a.m.: Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics

12:03 p.m.: USN MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover

12:09 p.m.: USAF C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration

12:23 p.m.: Medical Helicopter Flybys

12:25 p.m.: NJ State Police Flybys

12:33 p.m.: 552 nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:35 p.m.: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:43 p.m.: 552 nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:45 p.m.: 1 st HS, UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby

12:49 p.m.: FAA Willia.m. J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:54 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo

1:06 p.m.: US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration

1:16 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics

1:49 p.m.: Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration

2:09 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:19 p.m.: USN F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

2:34 p.m.: USN Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair

2:49 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony

Comments / 2

 

