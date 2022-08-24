Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
US News and World Report
DoorDash Says Some Customers' Details Accessed by 'Unauthorized Party'
(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party vendor. The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included order and partial payment card information, email, delivery address and phone number...
US News and World Report
New York Starts Taking Applications to Sell Recreational Pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state began accepting applications Thursday to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process is a key step toward...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to...
US News and World Report
Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
