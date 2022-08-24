Read full article on original website
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Top Speed
Dahler Competition Just Leveled Up the BMW X4 M40i
After being first announced back in 2014, the BMW X4 is now in its second generation - since of 2018. For the 2022 model year, the X4 has undergone numerous improvements, including a little bit more power under the hood. But even with 360 horsepower under the hood, the X4’s engine has lots of room for improvement. Now, dAHLer Competition has found the best way to build on what BMW has already accomplished.
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Sure, Porsche makes only two SUVs, but they're both fantastic. The post Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Genesis and Hyundai Top New Tech Ranking - Unless You Include Tesla
A new ranking of automotive technology ranks Genesis and Hyundai tops in the industry. That is unless you count Tesla, who trounces both. A new study by J.D. Power and Associates called the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study puts Tesla in first place by a country mile. Genesis and Hyundai each lead in the premium and mainstream segments.
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Wants You to Stop Filming Its Cars Mowing Down Child-Sized Mannequins
There is a legitimate debate to be had over whether Autopilot, Tesla's lane-centering and adaptive cruise control driver assists isn't as safe or capable as it claims. But as with many things Tesla, things can easily get muddy, and not just because the pioneering automotive automaker evaporated its PR team years ago. Take, for example, The Dawn Project founded by Dan O'Dowd, who also owns Green Hills Software, which technically competes with Tesla's software. O'Dowd himself has kicked off a congressional bid vowing to rid the world of the "scourge" that is Autopilot, and recently released a video showing a Tesla running Autopilot running over a child mannequin to "prove" the system's failings.
torquenews.com
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today
Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
insideevs.com
Genesis Tops JD Power User Tech Experience Index Survey
Genesis has again been ranked as the best automaker when it comes to the technology experience inside its vehicles, keeping the position it gained last year. Its innovation score of 643 ranks it way above the segment average and ahead of more established names, consolidating its position after in 2020 it ranked fourth, below Volvo, BMW, Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz all of which it has now beaten for two years in a row.
MotorTrend Magazine
Buick Electra EV: Wildcat Coupe Concept Will Inspire Striking New SUVs
WHAT IT IS: The Buick Wildcat EV concept showcases the brand's new face, logo, and design language for a lineup of future electric vehicles. Each will be called Electra, followed by an alphanumeric designation. Although the Wildcat is a coupe, the upcoming Electra models will be all SUVs (at least initially), beginning with a compact offering in 2024. By 2030, Buick's entire lineup will be badged Electra. Two compact two-row models are planned. One is lower, sportier, more car-like, and geared toward couples; the other rides higher with more cargo room for families.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hot New Infiniti EV Aims to Challenge the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3
WHAT IT IS: A little late to the game, this will be Infiniti's first fully electric vehicle, with its sights dead-set on competitive EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Also, this could be the brand's most attractive new car in years. WHY IT MATTERS: Going electric isn't...
insideevs.com
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Looks A Lot Like The Concept In New Spy Shots
In a world where automakers are increasingly moving to big, brash SUVs to show off their design and technological might, as well as their most advanced EV tech, Cadillac is preparing to launch the Celestiq, a huge and dramatic looking fastback as its flagship offering. It looks really big and... nautical in this new set of photos we got from our spies that show its entire body, giving us strong indications that the production model won’t differ too much from last month’s concept.
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries
Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a good SUV but it isn't perfect. Here are 3 great things about the new SUV - and 3 not-so-great. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mazda Car Lineup Changes: More Powerful and Efficient 3, Miata Eyes Electrification
Mazda's depleted traditional car range is made up of just two models and three body styles for 2023, the 3 small sedan and hatchback and the MX-5 Miata roadster. That said, the brand clearly remains committed to keeping them viable. In the case of its compact car, Mazda does away with one powertrain and further refines another. With its open-top sports car, the Japanese automaker has confirmed it will eventually receive electrified motivation, likely by the end of the decade.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan SUV Lineup Changes: Rogue and Pathfinder Updates, the Rogue Sport Is Retired, and Ariya EV Debuts
The Rogue Sport subcompact crossover is discontinued in the U.S. but the Ariya electric starts its run, as do special models of the Rogue and Pathfinder. It looks like 2023 may be a transformational year for Nissan's SUV lineup. Leading the charge is the new Ariya, a compact electric SUV that aims more upscale than the affordable Leaf hatchback. Also new is a shadowy-themed Rogue Midnight Edition, and the Pathfinder three-row gets the Rock Creek treatment, which is a trim that adds a modicum of off-road capability.
MotorTrend Magazine
Short Course Racer Keegan Kincaid: Episode 232 of The Truck Show Podcast
Short course off-road race truck champ Keegan Kincaid joins the show and talks to the guys about truck racing, Wisconsin, and burgers. Lightning sets his sights on a new crusade, and Holman claims to be burned out on project vehicles. For now. The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in...
