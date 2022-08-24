Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Amazing: Michigan Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub
What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
As the School Year Starts in Michigan, New School Bus Safety Laws Are In Effect
It's the start of another school year which means the buses are back on the roads taking students to and from school. As the new year gets underway Michigan drivers will have two new bus laws in effect to follow. Effective this school year a new law prohibits anyone from...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
You Can Adopt A Two-Headed Cat At Jackson County Animal Shelter
Have you ever wanted to own an animal that is an oddity and truly one of a kind? This may seem surprising to some but from what I've heard animals who are missing limbs or an eye or ear, for example, don't last very long on the adoption market. Recently, Sour Cream and Onion, two sister cats that are up for adoption at Jackson County Animal Shelter were acting cuddly as always and the folks at the shelter decided they would come up with an adorably funny way to advertise the kittens, which will no doubt lead to them getting claimed. They claimed they were a two-headed cat and the response they got was overwhelming:
Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop
A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection
Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
