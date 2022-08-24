Have you ever wanted to own an animal that is an oddity and truly one of a kind? This may seem surprising to some but from what I've heard animals who are missing limbs or an eye or ear, for example, don't last very long on the adoption market. Recently, Sour Cream and Onion, two sister cats that are up for adoption at Jackson County Animal Shelter were acting cuddly as always and the folks at the shelter decided they would come up with an adorably funny way to advertise the kittens, which will no doubt lead to them getting claimed. They claimed they were a two-headed cat and the response they got was overwhelming:

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO