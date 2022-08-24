Read full article on original website
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival
The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule
As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
Check Out The Newest Trail In Berrien County
Being outside in nature is therapeutic for many humans, for some its as simple as sitting on the porch and taking in their surroundings, for others they like to go on long, expensive, and physically testing hikes through mountains, and lastly, some just find a local park or nature preserve to fulfill their fix. Many people like to admire the animals, plants, and every other part of the many ecosystems that make up the world we live in.
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors
With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
At Mountain Home Cemetery, Who You Goin’ To Call? The Grave Issues Squad
There are many, many fans of Kalamazoo history. Webpages like Vanished Kalamazoo show that, as does the interest in the city's history walks and tours. This Sunday you can take it to the next level, literally. One of the best ways to get up close with that history is at local cemeteries. And this Sunday (August 28th), from 9am to Noon, you'll have an opportunity to do just that.
Does Bambino’s Food Shack in Allegan Ever Plan on Opening?
I've said it many times and I'll say it again: the building at 1259 Lincoln Road in Allegan is cursed. An Allegan native, I've lost count of how many businesses have failed in that location. Although the building is conveniently located directly off of M-89, the main thoroughfare that passes through the city, the retail space seems to be bad luck for any business that opens there.
Good News! More Public Restrooms Are Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo
After the national attention we received last month following the City of Kalamazoo's move to decriminalize public urination and defecation, the city is continuing to address its citizens concerns over lack of public restrooms in the downtown area. National news sites like Fox News and the New York Post wrote...
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
What is Can-Do Kalamazoo & What Is it That They Actually Do?
Recently, I learned about a local organization called Can-Do Kalamazoo. Since nothing in the name really gave away what they represented or what they did, a deep dive was required. As it turns out, this organization has one goal: to help local businesses succeed. What is Can-Do Kalamazoo?. You might...
Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street
It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
New Brewery in Downtown Three Rivers Eyes September Opening
When one brewery closes, another one opens! Just weeks after Barn Brewers Brewing in Lawton announced their closure, a new brewery in Three Rivers is setting their sights on a September grand opening. Located right off of Main Street in downtown Three Rivers, Useless Creatures Brewing Co. is hoping to...
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
It was Lit and Live At Kalamazoo’s Bronco Bash in 1995
Bronco Bash is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, a tradition that has been taken over by the Kalamazoo community and is always a fantastic event. Every year, Bronco Bash is a highly anticipated event for not only the new students at Western Michigan University but also for the faculty, returning students, other staff, and the entire city of Kalamazoo. This year's event is expected to be one of the best WMU has ever seen, filled with live entertainment, food, drinks, and hundreds of Vendors.
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
