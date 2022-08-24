Corsair's new 45-inch 21:9 ultrawide gaming monitor has a unique new feature: the ability to bend into a curved monitor with a little help from its owner. It's called the Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, and on either side of the monitor is a handle you can pop out, grab, and pull to convert the flat screen into a curved one. Push back on the handles and it returns to being a flat display. The extent of the curvature is 800R (a radius of 800mm), but it's up to the user to decide how much (or how little) curve they want when they pull.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO