Cincinnati, OH

Dax Hill snap counts show what a weapon he is for Bengals defense

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Lost in the hype of Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Dax Hill making his first career interception during the second week of the preseason?

The fact Hill has played all over the place in various looks and has generally done very well while covering all sorts of weapons.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Andrew Russell, through two preseason games, Hill has taken the majority of his snaps from free safety. But his second-highest usage spot? Linebacker. He’s also played in the slot 12 times and even lined up on the line a few times.

It’s just a good overall illustration of how the team plans to use Hill:

Of course, with Jessie Bates back in the building, those snaps at free safety will go to the star franchise-tagged player. But that just means the Bengals have one of the better three-safety looks in the NFL and Hill has been repping with the ones and will be ready to go.

