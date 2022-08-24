Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election in upstate New York’s NY-19 swing district

Democrats celebrated a major win Wednesday after Pat Ryan won a special election for the Hudson Valley’s 19th Congressional District, emerging victorious in a contest seen as a bellwether ahead of the fall midterms.

The Ulster County executive beat former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and will head to Washington for the remainder of the year after making abortion rights central to his campaign.

“This was a race about the future of our country,” Ryan said as he addressed supporters late Tuesday. “The foundation of our democracy was and remains under direct threat and that is deadly serious.

“We’re a country who wants freedom for all, we’re a country who wants safety for all, we’re a country who wants democracy for all,” he added. “We sent that message loud and clear.”

Ryan, who won by more than 3,000 votes, is filling a seat left vacant after Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado stepped down in May to serve as Gov. Hochul’s right-hand man.

The current configuration of the 19th Congressional District covers much of the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.

Hochul, following an event in Manhattan on Wednesday, said she sees Ryan’s win as a sign of good things to come for Democrats in November’s general election as the party hopes to retain control of the House.

“We are going to be so fortunate to have him representing us in our in our nation’s capital, but it also is a national trend, I believe,” she said. “When you speak about issues, in addition to fighting crime, and making sure we create jobs, you also talk about the values that we share, as New Yorkers, that we respect these two important areas — abortion rights and protecting you from gun violence — that’s how you get winners.”

Molinaro conceded Wednesday, but will continue campaigning for November’s general election for the redrawn 19th, which will extend further west and include parts of the Southern Tier following the state’s drawnout redistricting process.

Ryan, meanwhile, also won a Democratic primary Tuesday for the neighboring 18th District, which will cover most of Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said Ryan’s victory “represents a clear rejection of Republican extremism that threatens public safety, democracy and the rights of women to make their own health care decisions.”

Special elections tend to be an accurate assessment of the overall political climate because they attract the most engaged voters from each party, political data crunchers say.

The win could serve as a major confidence booster for Dems as they enter the general election amid concerns about inflation and President Biden’s poll numbers as well as the historic trend of the out-of-power party picking up seats.

Ryan successfully stressed the lightning rod issue of abortion during the hotly contested race following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“This has fundamentally reenergized – certainly in this district and this community – not just Democrats, but a wide swath of folks,” he told Reuters last week. “I think the ground is literally shifting now.”

In November, Ryan will face off against Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the general election for the 18th.

Schmitt appears poised to continue Molinaro’s focus on economic and public safety issues, hammering Ryan on crime and tying him to the “defund the police” movement.

“After knocking on tens of thousands of doors, I can assure you that voters in our district do not support Pat Ryan’s radical ideology that is out of touch with the values we share in the Hudson Valley,” Schmitt said in his statement.

In the 19th, Molinaro will now face Ithaca Democrat Josh Riley, who won the Dem primary for the seat Tuesday.

“In November, help is on the way as I’ll be running in a new district, with a new opponent — and we will continue to offer solutions for all families in upstate New York,” Molinaro said in a statement.