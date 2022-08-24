'America's Got Talent' host Howie Mandel highlights his favorite AGT performances and how he has evolved over the years

Read full article on original website
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
“America’s Got Talent” is currently in their live shows for this season, and it has been a season packed with talent. From a record six golden buzzer auditions to a new live show setup, the show has had a crazy season. Judge Howdie Mandel reacted to this season’s youngest contestant’s emotional performance.
“I really have to make this performance inspire,” said 14-year-old Sara James. Dressed in silver pants and shirt, the singer, who traveled from Poland to compete on America’s Got Talent, gave an atmospheric twist to Elton John’s 1972 hit. “Rocket Man” was James’ second performance on the...
America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee has officially dropped his first ever original song to streaming. Since the singer dropped the single hours before his performance, many expected him to sing it. Instead, he appeared alongside Teddy Swims and Neal Schon singing “Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey.
This season of America’s Got Talent is bringing some of the best performers in the show’s entire history. Tuesday’s live episode brought a moment that will surely be talked about for years to come. A star-making performance from 14-year-old Sara James. The teen from Poland performed a...
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
It was the second night of results from the Live Show performances on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent featuring the new format: The 55 contestants were divided up into groups of 11 acts performing over five nights and from each night, only two will go through. The 11...
Nobody got the X on Tuesday's "America's Got Talent" — but the judges still doled out some tough feedback.
Even though this is the third round of the America’s Got Talent qualifiers, these results shows don’t get any easier. Only 2 acts can move on to the finals during the August 24 episode. Like with past weeks, a whopping 9 acts will be going home. Hayden Kristal...
Game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are moving away from the Daytime Emmys and into the Primetime edition of the awards show. All game shows are now part of the primetime collection of Emmy Award winners. You might be asking why this is taking place. Well, there’s been...
“America’s Got Talent” is currently deep into season 17. This season of the show came with a change in format, and fans reportedly aren’t loving it. Season 17 has been packed with talent. Because of this, the team had decided to go with a new format for the live shows. Judge Simon Cowell shared the details with PEOPLE at the beginning of the month.
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
America’s Got Talent star Darci Lynne Farmer appears in her first acting role in the new Netflix film, A Cowgirl’s Song. The ventriloquist stars in the film alongside Julie and The Phantoms star, Savannah Lee May. Disclaimer: this review discusses each aspect of the storyline. Some portions of...
During the taping for the America's Got Talent Season 17 Live Semifinals on Tuesday at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel, Cowell, 62, walked the red carpet with his small new puppy, Odin. In the photos, the TV personality cradled and kissed the little one and smiled for the cameras. Odin, who...
The talented twins from Canada perform to “Feels So Good” by Mase and “Pump It Up” by Joe Budden! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Cline Twins AGT 2022 Semifinals “Pump it Up” Joe Budden, Season 17, America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17.
Journey's Neal Schon made an appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent to perform "Don't Stop Believin'" with the 2019 winner Kodi Lee and Teddy Swims. The Journey guitarist on social media posted some pictures from his performance with the caption "Great time at America's Got Talent! Thank you all." Singer/pianist...
As Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 31st season, the show in undergoing a number of significant changes. Keep reading for details on where viewers can watch it, whether Tyra Banks is returning as host and more key questions. When Is Dancing With the Stars Season 31’s Premiere Date?...
Reality show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is back this fall. The upcoming season comes with a change ahead of the premiere. Wiki describes the show: “America’s Funniest Home Videos, also called America’s Funniest Videos, is an American video clip television series on ABC, based on the Japanese variety show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan. The show features humorous homemade videos that are submitted by viewers.”
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity picked these items: some may be from their own product line and some may be from a brand they are paid to promote. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more. Country singer Lauren Alaina has been in the...
