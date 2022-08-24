Read full article on original website
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
3 Underrated Sabres Going Into 2022-23
Everyone loves to think about the big flashy star players on each team; the goal scorers, the high-profile names, and the fresh-faced rookies with big potential, but some players can fly under the radar for their team. These are the players that quietly contribute to the scoresheet or make subtle plays to break up opposing scoring chances, and they tend to go unnoticed for a majority of the season. They have moments here and there when they flash some brilliance, but for the most part, they do their best work when they are being underrated or going generally unnoticed.
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
Islanders Farm System is Better Than Grades Indicate
The New York Islanders prospect pool is widely considered one of the worst in the league. The Hockey Writers‘ 2021-22 midseason rankings had them at 31st, behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins. Corey Pronman of The Athletic recently published his preseason rankings with the Islanders ranked 27th (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: Breakdown of all 32 teams from Corey Pronman’, The Athletic, 8/22/22). This is very concerning for a roster that is veteran-heavy and needs young players.
Red Wings News & Rumors: Husso, Zadina, New Numbers & More
As we enter the final days of August, September and the beginning of training camp draws nearer. The fervor of excitement following the Detroit Red Wings’ spending spree in the opening days of free agency has long since died down, and now we anxiously await the start of the new season. In the meantime, there are still some matters to tend to.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of optimism. General manager (GM) Steve Yzerman went on a shopping spree this summer, and the team is looking a lot better on paper because of it. Yet, with the Red Wings still having over $9 million of cap space to work with, they are in a position where they could still add to their roster before autumn comes around.
Oilers’ 2 Under-the-Radar Calder Trophy Candidates in 2022-23
Last season, the Edmonton Oilers had two rookies, Ryan McLeod and Tyler Benson. To qualify to be a rookie in the NHL, the player must not have played more than 25 games in one previous season or six or more in any two previous seasons. Philip Broberg and Markus Niemelainen came close, as they got their first taste of NHL action and just hit the 20-game mark. This coming season, the Oilers should once again have two rookies. This time the two rookies will do well enough to be in contention for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy. These players are Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
3 Wild Veterans That Could Make or Break Their Season
The Minnesota Wild proved they were building something special when they finished last season with 53 wins and 113 points. Players up and down the lineup set new personal bests in all sorts of offensive metrics, as they combined to produce the fifth-highest goals per game played in the entire league. With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, they are gearing up with the intention of improving even further. However, there are some veteran players that will need to maintain last season’s pace in order to give the Wild any shot at another leap forward. Here are three of the most crucial.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Golden Knights, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Christian Dvorak’s name is out there in the rumor mill again. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks might be looking at a couple of free agents still out there on the market. The Vegas Golden Knights signed Phil Kessel, what does that mean for their...
Blackhawks Bytes: Reichel, King, Blackwell, Toews
It’s August and time for another edition of Blackhawks Bytes! We’ve been in the dog days of the offseason for quite some time now, but the end is near and a new hockey campaign awaits. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp and preseason is just around the corner. Many are approaching this coming season with trepidation; all signs point toward a rough year for this rebuilding team. But the show must go on, and the diehards are excited to see what awaits regardless of low expectations.
Avalanche’s Recent Goaltender Success Hinges on Georgiev
As a player for the Colorado Avalanche, Joe Sakic made a living during his NHL career by befuddling goaltenders on pretty much a nightly basis. Now, as the team’s president of hockey operations and previously as general manager, Sakic is deftly picking his way through netminders once again – and his choices between goaltenders have made the Avs one of the best teams in the NHL.
Flames Must Decide to Keep or Trade Milan Lucic
Milan Lucic has been the topic of conversation lately regarding the Calgary Flames. There is wonder if general manager Brad Treliving continues this amazing offseason and frees up even more cap space before next season. Lucic has been popping up in trade rumours, and as far as players left to deal and things left to do before the 2022-23 season, moving the physical forward is near the top of that short list.
Flyers News & Rumors: Saunders and Coates, Ellis, Andrae, Allison
The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there had been some talk in the past about the New York Rangers being a team that was interested in trading for Patrick Kane. Are they still?. Meanwhile, how will the Boston Bruins make themselves cap-compliant when a handful of their bigger stars are back from injury? Finally, the Ottawa Senators want to upgrade their defense, but how willing are they to part with some of their better prospects?
3 Avalanche Storylines to Follow Heading into 2022-23
The opening game for the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 12, at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, is just 50 days away. The club and its fans will celebrate raising the Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters of Ball Arena that night, where it will join similar banners from 1996 and 2001.
Flames & Canadiens Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames had a busy offseason. Whether losing star players or acquiring new ones, general manager Brad Treliving kept the hockey world on its toes. He probably didn’t sleep much this summer because it seemed he was preparing to give Flames fans an abundance of early Christmas gifts.
3 Potential Calgary Flames Trading Partners for Juuso Valimaki
The 2022 offseason has been a fantastic yet tumultuous one for the Calgary Flames, as they lost two star forwards in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, but were able to bring in two separate ones in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. One would assume with all the changes that have gone on this summer that general manager Brad Treliving may finally be done and take some time to relax before the season begins, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Michael Bunting’s Fortunate Perfection
This is our third Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Yesterday, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Today, we’ll look at our third Maple Leafs’ player – Michael Bunting.
An Early Look at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Leadership
After a run to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship last season, the Windsor Spitfires are getting ready for a bit of a reboot. With several graduating players comes a leadership group that needs to be rebuilt. It won’t be easy, but there are plenty of candidates who are ready to take the torch.
3 Canadiens Prospects Who Could Make Opening Night Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have a full roster of forwards going into training camp this season. Without some movement, it will be hard for any prospect to break into the NHL in 2022-23 unless they are defencemen. A number of them could be ready to take the next step if there is room for them in the NHL.
