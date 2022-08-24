ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares

For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade

Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for 2022 Season

College football season—wait, take a deep breath—is back. For the next four months, we'll spend our Saturdays virtually welcoming 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams (and occasional lower-division visitors) into our homes. Once in a while, you and I may personally travel into their environments too. The tailgates, the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI

