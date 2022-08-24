Read full article on original website
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Woman dies in Zion National Park after flash floodLiberated JournalistTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The suspected shooter was also one of the dead. The shooting...
msn.com
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison
The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.
12news.com
'A lot of emotions’: NAU head coach Chris Ball returns to Sun Devil Stadium for season opener
TEMPE, Ariz. — When the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take the field at Sun Devil Stadium for their season opener on Thursday, September 1, it will be a homecoming of sorts for head coach Chris Ball and more than 50 players on his roster. “That's what's nice about playing Arizona...
City proposal: Rename shared-use path after Jonathan Rothschild
Tucson is considering a proposal to rename a shared-used path after former mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
thisistucson.com
This longtime server has helped Tucson favorite Mi Nidito shine for 32 years
A restaurant with history is more than its legend, the weight of the years it has accumulated. Mi Nidito might be best known for hosting Bill Clinton while he was president. It might have endured for 70 years and a global pandemic. But its longevity materializes in the lives of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
Tucson shelter serving more seniors facing homelessness
Sister Jose Women's Center founder, Jean Fedigan, said seniors on a fixed income are being priced out of the housing market.
allsportstucson.com
Santa Rita’s opening loss to Globe called in third quarter due to Eagles’ lack of healthy players
With 40.1 seconds left in the third quarter, veteran Santa Rita coach Tom Joseph decided enough was enough. The Eagles, struggling with their participation rate over the last few years, were forced to call the game at that point Friday night against Globe, losing their season-opener 40-0. Only 12 healthy...
Eastern Progress
How Jedd Fisch and his staff remade the Arizona roster — and changed the course of Wildcats football
Rebuild it, and they will come. If Jedd Fisch’s multiyear, multistep mission at Arizona could be summed up in six words, it would be those six. The second-year Wildcats coach desperately wants to pack Arizona Stadium. He knows he must produce a consistent winner to make that happen. Fisch’s...
Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
TPD investigating situation that left one man dead
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one man is dead after obvious signs of trauma. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
