Tucson, AZ

Abigail's Adventures

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
Tucson, AZ
msn.com

Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
Greyson F

Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through

Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
Phoenix New Times

Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
Arizona Mirror

The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AOL Corp

4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona

Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson

Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
TUCSON, AZ

