4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

Investigation underway after 4 stabbed near elementary school in Bucks County 02:12

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.

Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.

Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting.

"It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.

Several bullets pierced a home on Willow Drive in Levittown after a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, alarming those who live nearby.

"I thought it was a safe neighborhood," a man said.

"I'm not used to it, put it that way. If I wanted this, I'd be living in Philadelphia," Byers said.

Police say one bullet entered a bedroom, ripping through a pillow.

"But nobody was sleeping in the bed, fortunately," Falls Township Police Lt. Henry Ward said.

Ward also says no one who was inside the home was hit by the gunfire.

Police believe the shots fired incident is connected to a quadruple stabbing that happened just before and about a mile away on the grounds of Penn Valley Elementary School.

"We assume that it's related to this because we found some of the victims at the house," Ward said.

Police say multiple knives were used in the stabbings, and part of it was captured on the school's cameras.

"Stabbing somebody is a very personal thing," Ward said.

Police also say there's a total of four stabbing victims, both men and women. They range in age from 17 to 24 years old. Two are in critical condition and two are stable.

At this time, no one involved is cooperating and investigators are still working to figure out if there's more than one suspect, as well as what led up to the stabbings.

"There was some information saying there was a dispute online but we can't confirm that at this time," Ward said.

"I hope they find out what the heck is going on. We need to get this straightened out," Byers said.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Wednesday was the first day back for teachers at Penn Valley. Students are expected to return for their first day of school next week.