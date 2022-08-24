Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, reviewed the unmet needs of patients with β-thalassemia who will receive betibeglogene autotemcel. Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, chief of the Division of Hematology and Elias Schwartz, MD, Endowed Chair in Hematology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and a member of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) CONSA Steering Committee and former ASH president, spoke with CancerNetwork® about future analyses of the gene therapy betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; Zynteglo) that was recently approved to treat adult and pediatric patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. She believes this treatment has the possibility to change the treatment paradigm for both adult and pediatric patients alike.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO