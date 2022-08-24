Read full article on original website
Molina, Elevance, Centene win big with Medicaid contracts in California
Elevance, Molina and Centene have won lucrative contacts to deliver Medicaid managed care in California beginning in 2024, the state’s Department of Health Care Services said Thursday. The five-year contracts in California’s Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal, are the result of the state’s first-ever competitive procurement for commercial managed care...
Congress finally eliminates Part D vaccine cost sharing: Medicare coverage is still broken
Editor’s note: Richard Hughes is a member of the firm Epstein Becker Green in the Health Care & Life Sciences practice and a former vice president for Moderna. In its passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Congress has taken the long overdue step of eliminating out of pocket, or OOP, costs for vaccines under Medicare Part D. The OOP prohibition aligns with policies under Medicare Part B and the Affordable Care Act and removes a pharmacy counter barrier that will undoubtedly lead more seniors to be vaccinated against shingles. However, it leaves intact a peculiar split in Medicare vaccine coverage that discourages physicians from offering certain vaccines.
