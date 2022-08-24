Read full article on original website
Short Interest Sector Focus: Energy Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/25, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Energy Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Energy sector stands at 2.61%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
3 Strong Buy Stocks Yielding More Than 9%
The stock market is expected to remain under pressure as inflation still remains elevated, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively. Therefore, we think it could...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Nobody knows when the next bull market is coming, but now is the time to position your portfolio for when it does.
Down 44%, Is This Dividend Aristocrat a Bear Market Buy?
T. Rowe Price Group has been hit hard by recent market volatility.
Ross Stores Is the Latest Off-Price Retailer to Post ‘Disappointing Sales’ in Q2
Ross Stores is the latest off-price retailer to post disappointing sales in the second quarter, as spiking inflation impacts consumer buying habits. On Thursday, the Dublin, Calif.-based company reported total sales in Q2 of $4.6 billion versus $4.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales were down 7% compared with a robust 15% increase in last year’s second quarter, which was the retailer’s strongest period of 2021. Net income was $385 million in Q2, down from $494 million in the same period last year. “We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced,...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock ls Up 60% in 2022: Can It Keep Winning?
This little-known company is one of the best-performing stocks in the market this year.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Capital Allocation Trends At Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Aren't Ideal
There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.
With A 15% Return On Equity, Is Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) A Quality Stock?
One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), by way of a worked example.
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
Inflation won't hurt these stocks and could actually help some of them.
Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%. You’re reading a...
