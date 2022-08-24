There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO