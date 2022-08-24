Read full article on original website
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Are There too Many Underprivileged Kids in Idaho Compared to the Rest of the United States?
Kids are one of the most valuable things in the world, and their innocence is often one of the few things that make this world a better place. Each kid deserves to be loved, taken care of, and given a chance to succeed in life. When looking around at some of the people in this world, it is easy to forget that we all once were innocent children, and all we wanted to do was play, laugh, and run around. Times change and many of us lose sight of that. Different aspects can play into how we turn out, based on how we are raised, our family life, our friends, and the decisions we make. Not every child is given the same opportunities. Some thrive and are wealthy, while others struggle and are underprivileged. Where you live can play a factor in this. How does Idaho compare to other states when it comes to underprivileged children?
Why The Hashtag #iHateIdaho Will Make You Love Idaho More
Social media is an interesting thing. It could be used for good, promoting a business, connecting with old friends, and of course, sharing your true feelings on that state of Idaho. Such is the case on Twitter and people aren't holding back. The thing is, reading some of these Tweets...
We’re Loving these Quirky and Super Fun Idaho Facts!
1. Of all the state capitol buildings in America, Idaho has the only one heated by geothermal energy. How? Our hot spring bed 3,000 feet below the surface is the heat source. 2. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System reported the Gem State possesses over 170,000 miles of waterway that could span the width of the United States 38 times.
Idaho Zucchini Can be Used as a Baseball Bat
Locals will tell you Idaho has more than four seasons. For instance, during a thaw in late winter, we have fool’s spring. Some parts of the state have mud season. There’s fire season and often mud rain season. I would like to add zucchini season. It's that time...
10 Words and Phrases to Never Say to an Idahoan
We all have words that offend us. It can be a cultural word, a word that we have a bad history with or a common word that is offensive. There are certain words that nobody should use under any circumstances. While words may not hurt physically, the emotional and psychological damage they can do is often worse. Some people throw these words out intending to harm, while others do so without being aware of how hurtful they can be. There are certain words in Idaho that you must avoid to keep locals happy. While most are not offensive, it is best to try and keep these words out of the conversation here in Idaho to keep the peace.
With So Many People Resigning in Idaho, Is the State Struggling to Hire People?
Many people in the state of Idaho have been resigning from their jobs over the last year, leaving many vacancies to be filled. It isn't just Idaho, as, in the last couple of years, many places have seen their employees quit, and it isn't uncommon to see 'now hiring' signs in every retail, fast food, or shop across town. Companies are hurting for willing employees to work, and hiring people to fill open positions is more difficult than ever before. With so many jobs open, what states are struggling to hire new employees, and which ones are filling these voids with more ease?
Did You Know that Yellowstone National Park Celebrates Christmas in August?
Christmas is coming to Idaho. Sure, it’s still a few months away but some stores already have Christmas decor on their shelves and Yellowstone National Park is taking it to the next level. The park just celebrated Christmas in August, and this isn’t the first time. Why Does...
Why Elvis’ Song ‘I’ll Remember You’ Doesn’t Apply To Idaho
A recent film about the life of Elvis Presley has resulted in a worldwide resurgence of music downloads and a general interest in the life of "The King." In all his years of touring the country, the states of Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all share an unfortunate link when it comes to the famous musician's legacy.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
You Have to Watch the Trailer For Netflix’s New Docuseries About Idaho’s Doomsday Mom
Since February 2020, the twisted case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell has been featured on Dateline, Dr. Phil, 48 Hours and 20/20. It was even turned into a Lifetime movie. If you’ve lost track of the case, the story begins back in 2019. Vallow and her two youngest children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow moved to Idaho in August, shortly after her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by Lori’s brother. Vallow, the kids and her brother took a family vacation to Yellowstone that September. That was the last time anyone saw the kids alive.
7 Social Media Pages And Groups About Idaho Guaranteed To Give You A Laugh
Social media pages can be really distracting and hurtful. But we aren't going to focus on that right now. We are going to focus on the social media pages and groups you need to join or follow in order to get the best laughs. If there are any that we missed, make sure you let us know. We can always use a good laugh.
Idaho Named One Of The Worst States For Women’s Equality In The Country
America has come a long way since the Suffrage Movement. We've made improvements, but we still aren't where we'd like to be or where we should be. Women still don't have full equality in our country like they should. It turns out, some states are more behind than others. Unfortunately,...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Idaho Governor Calls Special Legislative Session to Tackle Inflation
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho legislators have been called back to Boise for a special session in September to tackle inflation. During a press conference in Boise, Tuesday morning Gov. Brad Little called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to divvy out the state's $2 billion projected budget surplus with the hope of pushing back on record high inflation. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools. The cost of basic fundamentals to live everyday life has skyrocketed, and schools are faced with the burden of rising operating costs,” Governor Little said. The Legislature will look at a single-subject bill that will call for: one-time income tax rebates totaling $500 million to people who filed 2020 income taxes; lower the state income tax to 5.8 percent from 6 percent and eliminate the first $2,500 of income eligible for taxation for singles and $5,000 for couples; pump $410 million into Idaho schools by way of a sales tax transfer to help with rising operating costs. The bill has more than 50 bipartisan cosponsors.
