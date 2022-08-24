ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

travelexperta.com

The Pirates House Savannah: History, Facts and More – World Famous Restaurant and So Much More

Eating out for me has taken a different turn lately. I’ve discovered that after countless fine dining experiences and other restaurants that, aside from being great and unique, can be found in any city in any part of the world. In other words, they aren’t specific or impactful to the place I am visiting. This time I visited The Pirates House Restaurant in Savannah,
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Two Colleton families lose everything in house fire

The American Red Cross is helping give temporary housing, food, and clothing to two Colleton County families who lost everything in a recent fire. On August 18th, firefighter-paramedics were called to Creekside Lane near Walterboro for a reported house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a camper that was being used as a residence. The flames were threatening a mobile home sitting just six feet away from the camper.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

