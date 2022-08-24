Read full article on original website
Residents asked to participate in Beaufort County boat landings
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are a boater, kayaker, or just someone who loves the water, you have a chance to shape changes to the boat launches in Beaufort County. The county is asking for feedback on changes for its 26 boat landings. A study was started in January on what amenities or […]
travelexperta.com
The Pirates House Savannah: History, Facts and More – World Famous Restaurant and So Much More
Eating out for me has taken a different turn lately. I’ve discovered that after countless fine dining experiences and other restaurants that, aside from being great and unique, can be found in any city in any part of the world. In other words, they aren’t specific or impactful to the place I am visiting. This time I visited The Pirates House Restaurant in Savannah,
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
Joe Cunningham hits the campaign trail in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The man who hopes to become the next governor of South Carolina reached out to voters across Beaufort and Jasper County Wednesday. Joe Cunningham also shared the stage with his recently announced running mate, Tally Casey. Cunningham says it’s time for a change. Throughout his stops in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Sun […]
wtoc.com
Suspect in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island turns himself in
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has turned himself in after a shooting on Hilton Head Island over the weekend. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m. on August 19th, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Wendy’s on 2 Nature’s Way.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Viewer video from the Hunters Chase neighborhood, just outside of Guyton, shows a flooded yard. The woman behind the cell phone video said she’s worried if another rainfall like Thursday night’s happens again, that the water could reach her home. Traces of the...
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
yourislandnews.com
Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway
Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
Beaufort school system wants to keep evicted children enrolled in school
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school. District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling […]
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
walterborolive.com
Two Colleton families lose everything in house fire
The American Red Cross is helping give temporary housing, food, and clothing to two Colleton County families who lost everything in a recent fire. On August 18th, firefighter-paramedics were called to Creekside Lane near Walterboro for a reported house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a camper that was being used as a residence. The flames were threatening a mobile home sitting just six feet away from the camper.
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. If you are wondering if...
Deputies search for man accused of shooting at drive-thru customers on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting at customers at a drive-thru on Hilton Head Island. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Fernando Montano shot twice at customers waiting in line at the drive-thru window of a Wendy’s. The 19-year-old — who works at the restaurant […]
Beaufort County Deputies searching for missing woman who last spoke to family 2 weeks ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Deputies are searching for a woman who family members say they haven’t spoken to in more than two weeks. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Brenda Carman, 59, last spoke to her family on Aug. 9. Her family members reported her missing on Aug. 22. BCSO says […]
