Denver, CO

Broncos wide receiver competition is 'very close'

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qm7tR_0hTWXcyM00

Even after losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending knee injury, the Denver Broncos have a crowded wide receiver room entering the final week of preseason.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy top the team’s depth chart, with KJ Hamler the presumed favorite to win WR3 duties this season. Behind them, fifth-round draft pick Montrell Washington also seems like a lock as the team’s return specialist.

If the Broncos carry six receivers, there’s only room for two more after those presumed locks.

The candidates for the final two spots include fan favorite Kendall Hinton, special teams ace Tyrie Cleveland and summer risers Brandon Johnson, Seth Williams and Jalen Virgil.

“It’s funny, every time you think somebody is going to separate themselves, another guy steps up,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the competition at WR. “It’s not necessary that anybody is taking a step back, it’s that other people are stepping up. As a coach, that’s what you’re trying to create at all positions. So, I think it is very close.

“I think those guys are really working hard and they’re getting a great understanding of the pass game and what we are trying to accomplish. I think that’s what is good to see and it’s a positive problem to have for us.”

Denver will play a final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday before finalizing a 53-man roster by the following Tuesday. The receivers that don’t make the active roster could be candidates for the practice squad — if they’re not claimed off waivers by other teams.

