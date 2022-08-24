Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5
AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
capitolbroadcasting.com
Tar Heel Traveler Features Unique Brewery at Rocky Mount Mills
Two CBC interests came together recently when WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason took a trip to Rocky Mount Mills and discovered Spaceway Brewery. Mason featured the brewery and its CEO and Brewmaster Briana Brake on Tar Heel Traveler segment for WRAL-TV news. “My number one goal is to...
rrspin.com
Moore festival beneficiaries named
This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
cbs17
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022
Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000. Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000. Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
It ‘pays’ to enroll in apprenticeship program at R-C Community College
AHOSKIE – What could be better than earning your degree, diploma, or certificate while you are being paid to work?. That’s what it means to be an ‘apprentice’ in an innovative program offered by Roanoke-Chowan Community College (RCCC). The apprenticeship program at R-CCC partners with area...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Lassiter’s hard work reaps significant reward
AHOSKIE – Andre Lassiter, a member of the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees, will receive the 2022 ACCT Southern Regional Trustee Leadership Award at its annual congress in New York City in late October. The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) annually recognizes the contributions of trustees who...
Ahoskie, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tarboro High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
wraltechwire.com
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
'None of the kids are OK:' Wilson mother demands answers after toddler drowns in backyard pool
Two-year-old Andres Zamora and his two siblings were in the care of a babysitter when he drowned in a Wilson County swimming pool. Their distraught mother wants to know how could this happen.
warrenrecord.com
Respond to scene of accident
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
Increase in COVID cases closes South Hill Town Hall to the public
The South Hill Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, according to the town's Facebook post.
msn.com
'I will sue:' CenturyLink customer says phone service couldn't call 911 for help
After one neighborhood in Halifax County told ABC13 they were without internet, cable, and phone services for weeks, many others said they were dealing with the same issues with their CenturyLink service. Annette Cleveland is one of those people who called looking to get help for her parents. "I called...
cbs17
1 charged after woman hit with machete at Walmart, man robbed at Taco Bell, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete at a Walmart and then robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell, police said. At 11 a.m., officers responded to 1511 Benvenue Road, which is the address for Walmart, in...
