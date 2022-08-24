ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5

AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
AHOSKIE, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday

While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
EMPORIA, VA
capitolbroadcasting.com

Tar Heel Traveler Features Unique Brewery at Rocky Mount Mills

Two CBC interests came together recently when WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason took a trip to Rocky Mount Mills and discovered Spaceway Brewery. Mason featured the brewery and its CEO and Brewmaster Briana Brake on Tar Heel Traveler segment for WRAL-TV news. “My number one goal is to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Moore festival beneficiaries named

This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022

Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000. Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000. Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

It ‘pays’ to enroll in apprenticeship program at R-C Community College

AHOSKIE – What could be better than earning your degree, diploma, or certificate while you are being paid to work?. That’s what it means to be an ‘apprentice’ in an innovative program offered by Roanoke-Chowan Community College (RCCC). The apprenticeship program at R-CCC partners with area...
AHOSKIE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Lassiter’s hard work reaps significant reward

AHOSKIE – Andre Lassiter, a member of the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees, will receive the 2022 ACCT Southern Regional Trustee Leadership Award at its annual congress in New York City in late October. The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) annually recognizes the contributions of trustees who...
AHOSKIE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool

Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
warrenrecord.com

Respond to scene of accident

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
MACON, NC
msn.com

'I will sue:' CenturyLink customer says phone service couldn't call 911 for help

After one neighborhood in Halifax County told ABC13 they were without internet, cable, and phone services for weeks, many others said they were dealing with the same issues with their CenturyLink service. Annette Cleveland is one of those people who called looking to get help for her parents. "I called...

