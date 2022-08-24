ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

WITN

Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Littleton, NC
Ferguson, NC
Halifax, NC
cbs17

2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WRAL

Three injured in explosion in Roanoke Rapids

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Three people were injured, including one critically, in an explosion at a Roanoke Rapids business. Authorities said the incident happened at Roanoke Rapids Paper Mill's West Rock location around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
WITN

Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
WRAL News

Four injured from steam release at Roanoke Rapids paper mill

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Four people were injured, including one critically, from steam released from a valve at a Roanoke Rapids paper mill. The incident happened at WestRock around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston Road," radio traffic reported...
WRAL News

'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool

Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
warrenrecord.com

Respond to scene of accident

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
MACON, NC

