WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
Southampton police chase ends when suspect goes home, pulls into driveway
According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
WRAL
'I shot the deputy': Man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I shot the deputy': Man admits he shot Nash County deputy while in court for firearms charge. On Thursday, Jarred Javon Ford decided to represent...
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
cbs17
2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
WRAL
Three injured in explosion in Roanoke Rapids
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Three people were injured, including one critically, in an explosion at a Roanoke Rapids business. Authorities said the incident happened at Roanoke Rapids Paper Mill's West Rock location around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
WITN
Troopers still looking for driver that killed Williamston man nearly two years ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Martin County man nearly two years ago. Trooper William Brown said Brandon Hines was killed while walking along Bear Grass Road, about a half mile from Bear Grass, around 2:50 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
Four injured from steam release at Roanoke Rapids paper mill
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Four people were injured, including one critically, from steam released from a valve at a Roanoke Rapids paper mill. The incident happened at WestRock around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston Road," radio traffic reported...
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
4 injured in North Carolina paper mill explosion
Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.
Company running Lawrenceville prison details response to suspected overdoses, death amid state investigation
The corporation running Virginia's only private prison says that "increasingly sophisticated methods" are being used to smuggle in drugs as the state investigates several potential overdoses and a death at the facility.
warrenrecord.com
Respond to scene of accident
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
All lanes of Capital Boulevard northbound closed after 4-vehicle crash
A four-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard just before South Main Street in Wake Forest. Emergency personnel are on the scene, where they worked to free at least one person who was pinned. At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Photos from the...
NC police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. […]
