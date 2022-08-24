Read full article on original website
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
wgxa.tv
Balloon release in memory of local
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
Bird flu confirmed at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, killing hundreds of birds
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — More than 700 wild black vultures were found dead on the grounds of the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary as a result of the bird flu virus. As a result, many avian species, such as ostriches, emus, and parrots, in the park are also set to be euthanized soon, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
41nbc.com
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
41nbc.com
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
41nbc.com
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
1450wlaf.com
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
Houston County pulls out the win over Perry, Northside tops Peach and more in week 2 of high school football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
