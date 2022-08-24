ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

11Alive

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
wgxa.tv

Balloon release in memory of local

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
1450wlaf.com

Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN

