Memphis, TN

desotocountynews.com

Friday's sports scores

Photo: Olive Branch’s Corey Williams runs from oncoming Neshoba Central tacklers during Friday’s season-opening win by the Conquistadors. (Jody Mc Reed/DESoto County Sports) Prep football. Lewisburg 26, Lake Cormorant 21 (Box score) Grenada 27, Horn Lake 0. Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19. Clarksdale 20, Center Hill 19.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Lomax, Davis' evolution on the court from enemies to brothers

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s no doubt the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is gelling on and off the court. “We got a lot of guys that’s just, you know, willing to learn, nobody’s cocky,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “I was kind of surprised how easily we bonded, like it seemed like we are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers' Jackson fills out first coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He’s been on the job for less than three months but new Tigers baseball coach Kerrick Jackson has been hard at work. Thursday, Jackson finalized his first coaching staff out at the U of M with the hiring of Julian Henson and Ryan Huber as assistants. Huber is a holdover from Daron […]
MEMPHIS, TN
brownsvilleradio.com

Tomcat football tonight—Oakhaven comes to town

The 2022 High School football season gets underway tonight and the Tomcats begin at home under the lights of John B Hooper/LZ Hurley field and stadium. The Cats face Oakhaven. Their first three games are played at home. Robert Rooks and Greg Vanstory man the microphones again this year to...
yieldpro.com

Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
24hip-hop.com

Kashflow Is The Youngest Producer In Charge

Memphis is a city creating a huge buzz in the rap community for its unique style and sound. One of the trendsetters for this current sound is still only in high school; his name is Kashflow and he is taking the industry by storm. At only 15 years old he’s already worked with artists like Future, Boston Richey, Big Walk Dog and more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist's death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

'Smash 'em': Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself. Ford’s Garage is looking to open two...
MEMPHIS, TN

