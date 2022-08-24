Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Bet: Mississippi State vs. Memphis Betting Odds, Point Spread
Where to put your money and how to bet as Mississippi State football takes on Memphis on Sept. 3.
Memphis Hoops Legend T-Head FULL INTERVIEW with Gary Parrish (AUDIO)
Memphis Hoops Legend T-Head FULL INTERVIEW with Gary Parrish (AUDIO) Memphis Hoops Legend T-Head FULL INTERVIEW with Gary Parrish (AUDIO) Memphis Hoops Legend T-Head FULL INTERVIEW with Gary Parrish (AUDIO)
desotocountynews.com
Friday’s sports scores
Photo: Olive Branch’s Corey Williams runs from oncoming Neshoba Central tacklers during Friday’s season-opening win by the Conquistadors. (Jody Mc Reed/DESoto County Sports) Prep football. Lewisburg 26, Lake Cormorant 21 (Box score) Grenada 27, Horn Lake 0. Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19. Clarksdale 20, Center Hill 19.
Lomax, Davis’ evolution on the court from enemies to brothers
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s no doubt the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is gelling on and off the court. “We got a lot of guys that’s just, you know, willing to learn, nobody’s cocky,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “I was kind of surprised how easily we bonded, like it seemed like we are […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“I wouldn’t lie, I never thought I’d be a Tiger.” But how did Penny land the top transfer in the land?
MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered how Penny Hardaway was able to land the biggest name in the transfer portal this summer? At the expense of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis said Hardaway was the first call he took, just minutes after he put his name in the […]
Tigers’ Jackson fills out first coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He’s been on the job for less than three months but new Tigers baseball coach Kerrick Jackson has been hard at work. Thursday, Jackson finalized his first coaching staff out at the U of M with the hiring of Julian Henson and Ryan Huber as assistants. Huber is a holdover from Daron […]
brownsvilleradio.com
Tomcat football tonight—Oakhaven comes to town
The 2022 High School football season gets underway tonight and the Tomcats begin at home under the lights of John B Hooper/LZ Hurley field and stadium. The Cats face Oakhaven. Their first three games are played at home. Robert Rooks and Greg Vanstory man the microphones again this year to...
yieldpro.com
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
24hip-hop.com
Kashflow Is The Youngest Producer In Charge
Memphis is a city creating a huge buzz in the rap community for its unique style and sound. One of the trendsetters for this current sound is still only in high school; his name is Kashflow and he is taking the industry by storm. At only 15 years old he’s already worked with artists like Future, Boston Richey, Big Walk Dog and more.
Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
actionnews5.com
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
actionnews5.com
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself. Ford’s Garage is looking to open two...
Comments / 2