41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: GMC hosts ACE
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Bulldogs welcomed the ACE Gryphons Friday night. The Bulldogs were trying to get to 1-1 on the season after losing last week. The Gryphons were looking to stay undefeated after a Week 1 victory over Crawford County.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County Volleyball vs. Valdosta, Warner Robins
Scenes from Lee County volleyball against Valdosta and Warner Robins on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Macon, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Howard High School football team will have a game with Central High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
41nbc.com
Peach County High School implements new security measures at athletic events
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events. If you’re planning to attend a PCHS sports event, you’ll now have to go through a metal detector. It’s just one of the safety...
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
Jones County News
New boutique in Gray provides style on a budget
Boujee Bink Boutique, a new baby and women’s clothing shop, has opened up in Gray, giving women more options to buy budget friendly stylish clothing. The new boutique’s ribbon cutting with the Gray/ Jones County Chamber of Commerce was Aug. 18. The shop is located at 4120 Gray...
wgxa.tv
Balloon release in memory of local
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
msn.com
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
