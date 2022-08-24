ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: GMC hosts ACE

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Bulldogs welcomed the ACE Gryphons Friday night. The Bulldogs were trying to get to 1-1 on the season after losing last week. The Gryphons were looking to stay undefeated after a Week 1 victory over Crawford County.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Peach County High School implements new security measures at athletic events

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events. If you’re planning to attend a PCHS sports event, you’ll now have to go through a metal detector. It’s just one of the safety...
13WMAZ

School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
Jones County News

New boutique in Gray provides style on a budget

Boujee Bink Boutique, a new baby and women’s clothing shop, has opened up in Gray, giving women more options to buy budget friendly stylish clothing. The new boutique’s ribbon cutting with the Gray/ Jones County Chamber of Commerce was Aug. 18. The shop is located at 4120 Gray...
GRAY, GA
wgxa.tv

Balloon release in memory of local

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
MACON, GA
msn.com

Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting

A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, GA

