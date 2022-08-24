ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Balloon release in memory of local

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
Monroe Local News

ETC Georgia is now operating a monthly Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA

ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.
MONROE, GA
wgxa.tv

Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
PERRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Gray, GA
County
Jones County, GA
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
bbnews.today

A new gym has opened in Gray

Story and photos by Alaina Clarke alaina@msgrnews.com Fitness Inferno, provides new and different health and fitness options for residents of Jones County. Rob Daughtry and Eddie Wright, owners and health partners of Fitness Inferno, are happy to open the gym. The new gym is located at 510 Settlement Point Road in Gray, and staff is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,…
GRAY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutiques#Clothing Shop#Jewelry#Sezzle#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Rm Studios
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
41nbc.com

$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy