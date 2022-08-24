Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
wgxa.tv
Balloon release in memory of local
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Monroe Local News
ETC Georgia is now operating a monthly Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA
ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.
wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
bbnews.today
A new gym has opened in Gray
Story and photos by Alaina Clarke alaina@msgrnews.com Fitness Inferno, provides new and different health and fitness options for residents of Jones County. Rob Daughtry and Eddie Wright, owners and health partners of Fitness Inferno, are happy to open the gym. The new gym is located at 510 Settlement Point Road in Gray, and staff is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,…
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
41nbc.com
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
wgxa.tv
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
