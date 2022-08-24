ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Sweep North Florida at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia volleyball team (2-0) collected its first sweep of the season in a three-set victory (25-23, 25-21, 25-22) over North Florida (0-2) on day No. 2 of the Gators Invitational at the O’ Connell Center Saturday morning. Jayna Francis led all UVA hitters with...
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Returns Home For Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (3-0-0) returns home to continue non-conference play on Sunday (Aug. 28) when the Cavaliers host Fairleigh Dickinson (0-3-0) in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. TICKETS AVAILABLE. Fans can purchase single-game tickets in advance online at...
virginiasports.com

No. 12 Virginia Edged in Season-Opener at No. 11 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team (0-1, 0-0 ACC) lost its season opener against No. 11 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on a last-minute goal, falling 3-2 on Friday (Aug. 26) in University Park, Pa. HOW IT HAPPENED. After a scoreless first period,...
virginiasports.com

Volleyball Opens 44th Season at Gators Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Volleyball team will kick off the program’s 44th season at the University of Florida’s Gators Invitational from the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida this weekend (Aug. 26-27). The Cavaliers will compete in their season opener against ETSU on Friday (Aug. 26) at 4 p.m. before rounding out tournament action against North Florida and No. 15 Florida on Saturday (Aug. 27) at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls to Xavier in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Despite controlling possession while outshooting their opponents, the Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Xavier in its season opener by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night (Aug. 25) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 86’ – Xavier: Brandon Osterholt (Kendall Allen) HOW...
virginiasports.com

Tadder, Morey Shine in Season-Opening Victory Over ETSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abby Tadder (14 kills) and Madison Morey (26 digs) led Virginia in a four-set victory (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-21) over ETSU in the Cavaliers’ season opener at the O’Connell Center in the first match of the Gators Invitational Friday evening. Tadder’s 14 kills and Morey’s 26 digs are career bests.
