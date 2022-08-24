CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Volleyball team will kick off the program’s 44th season at the University of Florida’s Gators Invitational from the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida this weekend (Aug. 26-27). The Cavaliers will compete in their season opener against ETSU on Friday (Aug. 26) at 4 p.m. before rounding out tournament action against North Florida and No. 15 Florida on Saturday (Aug. 27) at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

