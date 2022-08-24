ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Jersey police say multiple injured on Six Flags roller coaster

New Jersey police say that multiple people were injured on a Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster on Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that the injuries happened on the El Toro ride, and stated that most of the injuries were minor.
Ohio Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl

An Ohio man allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl. Ken’Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson inappropriately touched her. He started to walk off but then turned back and apparently tried to haul her away. The young girl screamed and was able to get away. After she ran inside, her dad drove around trying to find the alleged kidnapper. He found the man hiding at an auto body shop down the street. The man was arrested and charged with abduction and inappropriate touching.
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App

A Washington state man called 911 on Aug 20 to report that he had been kidnapped and robbed after meeting a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, police said. The 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, told deputies that he drove to an apartment complex to meet the woman who presented herself as someone of similar age, according to a statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
