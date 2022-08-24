Read full article on original website
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she ‘baselessly’ separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of “baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally” working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. “So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that...
Florida Man Lights His Own House on Fire, Killing One of His Dogs: Sheriffs
A Florida man was charged with arson and animal cruelty after he allegedly set his home on fire and killed one of the family dogs, according to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a...
New Jersey police say multiple injured on Six Flags roller coaster
New Jersey police say that multiple people were injured on a Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster on Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that the injuries happened on the El Toro ride, and stated that most of the injuries were minor.
Ohio Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl
An Ohio man allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl. Ken’Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson inappropriately touched her. He started to walk off but then turned back and apparently tried to haul her away. The young girl screamed and was able to get away. After she ran inside, her dad drove around trying to find the alleged kidnapper. He found the man hiding at an auto body shop down the street. The man was arrested and charged with abduction and inappropriate touching.
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App
A Washington state man called 911 on Aug 20 to report that he had been kidnapped and robbed after meeting a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, police said. The 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, told deputies that he drove to an apartment complex to meet the woman who presented herself as someone of similar age, according to a statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
