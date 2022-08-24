An Ohio man allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl. Ken’Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson inappropriately touched her. He started to walk off but then turned back and apparently tried to haul her away. The young girl screamed and was able to get away. After she ran inside, her dad drove around trying to find the alleged kidnapper. He found the man hiding at an auto body shop down the street. The man was arrested and charged with abduction and inappropriate touching.

1 DAY AGO