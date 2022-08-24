Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
ASTM Revises GA Aircraft Systems, Equipment Standard
The general aviation aircraft committee of ASTM International has revised the standard for systems and equipment aspects of airworthiness and aircraft design in Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 Normal category airplanes. The levels refer to the number of passenger seats in an aircraft—19 or less—and maximum certificated takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds.
Aviation International News
C&L Aviation To Host Plane Pull Fundraiser
Regional and business jet MRO provider C&L Aviation Group and Bangor International Airport (KBGR) will be hosting a “plane pull” on September 10 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine to raise money for the organization’s youth mentoring programs. Up to 20 teams of eight to 10...
Aviation International News
Pratt Canada’s PW127XT-M Gains Transport Canada Approval
Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M regional turboprop engine has gained Transport Canada certification, the engine maker said Friday. Designed to power all new-build ATR aircraft, the PW127XT also has won a place on the D328eco under development by Deutsche Aircraft. Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, the PW127XT-M...
Aviation International News
GAMA: 1H Jet and Turboprop Deliveries Up
General aviation aircraft billings increased by more than 5 percent from $8.6 billion to $9.1 billion, while business jet deliveries rose by nearly 10 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year, according to newly-released statistics by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Textron...
generalaviationnews.com
Demand continues for general aviation aircraft
Shipments of general aviation aircraft worldwide were up in the first six months of 2022 in nearly all categories, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). GAMA’s latest General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report shows that aircraft shipments through the second quarter of 2022,...
What it's like inside Boeing's new 777X
Described as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," the Boeing 777X was originally scheduled to enter into service in 2020, but the launch of the jetliner has been beset by delays.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
CARS・
Air Force may install 'Angry Kitten' on aircraft for electronic warfare advantage
The latest test of the U.S.' "Angry Kitten" electronic warfare was performed in April of 2022. It was discovered that it could update itself while in operation. This system could prove very useful for various existing and future jet fighters for the U.S. Back in April 2022, an operational evaluation...
After a two-month flight, the Army’s Zephyr drone fell from the sky
The drone launched on June 15. courtesy US ArmyThe airborne odyssey pushed the limits of technology but concluded with an "unexpected termination."
US News and World Report
Qantas to Pick Planemaker Via Contest to Replace Ageing A330 Fleet
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12...
NME
‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ anniversary update to add historical planes
A Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update is adding a number of vehicles and enhancements later this year. Announced yesterday (August 25), the anniversary update is set to drop on November 11. It will add helicopters and gliders, the “most requested enhancements” from the game’s community, new airplanes and six historically significant aircraft.
Motley Fool
Boeing's Problems Mount (GE and Raytheon Take Note)
Boeing is using engines from its inventory of aircraft to support current 737 MAX production. General Electric/CFM International and Raytheon Technologies are behind schedule on engine deliveries. It will take time to ramp aircraft production; investors must be patient. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Delta became the largest customer of the Airbus A220 jet in the US, surpassing JetBlue — see inside the carrier's swanky single-aisle plane
Delta confirmed an order for 12 more of the popular A220 jets in July, bringing its total orders to 107, beating out competitors JetBlue and Breeze.
investing.com
AirAsia to resume Airbus A321neo deliveries in 2024 as growth returns
(Reuters) -Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia plans to resume deliveries of 362 Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) A321neos remaining on order starting in 2024, the chief executive of parent Capital A Bhd said, having postponed the arrivals during the pandemic. The airline, one of Airbus' biggest customers, had only taken four A321neos before...
American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States
American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery
Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
Aviation International News
Castagna To Succeed Obitts as NATA Head
Timothy Obitts will end his nearly three-year run as president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) on September 1. He will be succeeded by past NATA board chair Curt Castagna. A member of NATA’s staff since 2014, Obitts served as its COO, executive v-p of business operations,...
goodmorningamerica.com
Airline features all-Black female crew in historic flight honoring aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman
A special American Airlines flight operated by an all-Black and all-female crew honored aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman on the 100th anniversary of Coleman becoming the first Black woman to pilot a public flight. Coleman became the first Black and Native American woman to earn a pilot's license back in June...
