Aviation International News

ASTM Revises GA Aircraft Systems, Equipment Standard

The general aviation aircraft committee of ASTM International has revised the standard for systems and equipment aspects of airworthiness and aircraft design in Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 Normal category airplanes. The levels refer to the number of passenger seats in an aircraft—19 or less—and maximum certificated takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds.
Aviation International News

C&L Aviation To Host Plane Pull Fundraiser

Regional and business jet MRO provider C&L Aviation Group and Bangor International Airport (KBGR) will be hosting a “plane pull” on September 10 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine to raise money for the organization’s youth mentoring programs. Up to 20 teams of eight to 10...
Aviation International News

Pratt Canada’s PW127XT-M Gains Transport Canada Approval

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M regional turboprop engine has gained Transport Canada certification, the engine maker said Friday. Designed to power all new-build ATR aircraft, the PW127XT also has won a place on the D328eco under development by Deutsche Aircraft. Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, the PW127XT-M...
Aviation International News

GAMA: 1H Jet and Turboprop Deliveries Up

General aviation aircraft billings increased by more than 5 percent from $8.6 billion to $9.1 billion, while business jet deliveries rose by nearly 10 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year, according to newly-released statistics by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Textron...
generalaviationnews.com

Demand continues for general aviation aircraft

Shipments of general aviation aircraft worldwide were up in the first six months of 2022 in nearly all categories, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). GAMA’s latest General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report shows that aircraft shipments through the second quarter of 2022,...
Freethink

Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA

A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
US News and World Report

Qantas to Pick Planemaker Via Contest to Replace Ageing A330 Fleet

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12...
NME

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ anniversary update to add historical planes

A Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update is adding a number of vehicles and enhancements later this year. Announced yesterday (August 25), the anniversary update is set to drop on November 11. It will add helicopters and gliders, the “most requested enhancements” from the game’s community, new airplanes and six historically significant aircraft.
Motley Fool

Boeing's Problems Mount (GE and Raytheon Take Note)

Boeing is using engines from its inventory of aircraft to support current 737 MAX production. General Electric/CFM International and Raytheon Technologies are behind schedule on engine deliveries. It will take time to ramp aircraft production; investors must be patient. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
investing.com

AirAsia to resume Airbus A321neo deliveries in 2024 as growth returns

(Reuters) -Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia plans to resume deliveries of 362 Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) A321neos remaining on order starting in 2024, the chief executive of parent Capital A Bhd said, having postponed the arrivals during the pandemic. The airline, one of Airbus' biggest customers, had only taken four A321neos before...
natureworldnews.com

Engineers Developed A Battery That Is Low Cost Than Lithium Ion Battery

Engineers have created a battery from cheap, plentiful elements that might provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. The novel architecture, which is less costly than lithium-ion battery technology, employs aluminum and sulfur as electrode materials, with a molten salt electrolyte in between. Low-cost battery. As the globe expands...
Aviation International News

Castagna To Succeed Obitts as NATA Head

Timothy Obitts will end his nearly three-year run as president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) on September 1. He will be succeeded by past NATA board chair Curt Castagna. A member of NATA’s staff since 2014, Obitts served as its COO, executive v-p of business operations,...
