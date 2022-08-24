Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO