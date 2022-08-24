Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s 1st Tacos & Tequila Fest to Star Collective Soul, The Toadies & More
The first inaugural Tacos & Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock's Lone Star Events Center (602 E 19th Street) Saturday, November 5th. Groups scheduled to appear include Collective Soul, The Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and Texas Hippie Coalition, with local support. Can I take a moment to say how obsessed I've always been with The Toadies? I'm obsessed.
The New Renderings of Texas Tech’s South Endzone are Immaculate
Earlier this summer Texas Tech announced a $200 million project to tear down the south endzone at Jones AT&T Stadium and the Texas Tech football facility. The renderings that were dropped at the time of that announcement were pretty great. They showed bell towers, the Double-T scoreboard, and two jumbo trons.
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
Don’t Want to Wait? Here Are 30 Lubbock Restaurants With Online Check-In or Reservations
If you're like me, you hate going to a place to eat and you have to wait a long time. Restaurants that offer reservations or online check-ins are my favorite. You can show up when you're told and sit right down. Here are all the places I could find that...
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
Finally 29: How Demi Lovato’s New Song Impacts You, Even in Lubbock
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard Demi Lovato’s latest hit, “29.” Not only is it a well-made song, but the message is something incredibly important that many people identify with. In the song, Lovato allegedly looks back on their relationship with...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kameron Michaels Sets Off Weekend of Lubbock PRIDE Performances
Ru Paul's Drag Race superstar Kameron Michaels returns Friday night (August 26th, 2022) to Lubbock to perform at club Rewind (1802 Buddy Holly Ave) for the official LubbockPRIDE pre-party. There is no cover for the event before 10 p.m. Kameron placed as runner-up in Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race,...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide
The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
DPS Says Alcohol A Possible Factor In Levelland ISD Bus Crash
Early Friday morning a Levelland ISD bus was involved in a crash in Terry County. According to KAMC, now the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash. The Levelland ISD bus was traveling eastbound on FM 211 when the bus...
