Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

100 Years: One of Texas' Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
102.5 KISS FM

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm is Coming

If there's one thing that Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the Cactus Emoji, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in the incredible social media team and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech's Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Love Rocks & Gems? Don't Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock's Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide

The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

