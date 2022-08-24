ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hTW2ydu00

The first of three former St. Louis aldermen accused in a federal bribery case has pleaded guilty to helping a small-business owner get financial breaks in exchange for cars, cash and campaign donations.

Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad on Tuesday admitted to the bribery, racketeering and wire fraud crimes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday.

He faces between three and four years in prison if U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark accepts his plea agreement. He will remain free on pretrial release until a Dec. 6 sentencing.

A grand jury in May indicted Collins-Muhammad, as well as former Alderman Jeffery Boyd, and Lewis Reed, former president of the Board of Aldermen, for the scheme. All three resigned.

Prosecutors accused Collins-Muhammad of accepting $7,000 in cash, $3,000 in campaign donations, a new iPhone 11 and a 2016 Volkswagen CC sedan.

The indictment also alleges that Reed asked the business owner for $20,000 in campaign cash as part of an effort to redraw the ward map to protect Collins-Muhammad from activists who wanted to recall him from office.

Reed and Boyd are expected to plead guilty Friday.

The indictments “have further shaken the faith St. Louisans have in their government," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
ABC News

ABC News

804K+
Followers
173K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy