Denver Sued Over Sweeping Downtown Bans and More
Activist Brian Loma and fellow plaintiff Mikel Whitney recently received $128,000 to settle their lawsuit against the City and County of Denver and several Denver Police Department officers over a September 2020 incident during which the pair were essentially. arrested for using variations on the word "fuck." But Loma has...
Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties
Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
Denver City Council Will Vote on Two More Election Proposals Tonight
On August 15, Denver City Council was slated to hold a public hearing and vote on a measure proposing that a specific percentage of the signatures required to get a citizens' initiative on the ballot be collected from each of the eleven council districts. If it had passed — and...
Weirdest August Weather Ever in Metro Denver
The final numbers aren't in yet, but according to CBS4 Denver forecaster Ashton Altieri, August 2022 is likely to end up as one of the hottest months on the Front Range since 1872, when statistics were first kept — and today's forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees.
Quality Inn Residents Protesting End of City's Lease With Motel
A pandemic lifeline for people experiencing homelessness in Denver is about to be cut: On September 16, a City of Denver-funded lease for 174 rooms at the Quality Inn/Rodeway Inn complex at 2601 Zuni Street will end. The facilities were reserved for people vulnerable to serious illness or even death from COVID.
Five Points Has Soul Street, but Still No Common Consumption Area
In May 2021, Ryan Cobbins, the owner of Coffee at the Point, stood in front of a bright mural depicting famous Black residents of Denver as he spoke with optimism about creating the city's first common consumption area on a small strip of Clarkson Street between 26th Avenue and 28th Street in Five Points.
Hush Money? Glendale Quietly Settles Historic Case About Police Killing
The trial in a lawsuit filed against two Glendale Police Department officers, Neil McCormick and Chandler Phillips, who killed John Pacheaco on Halloween 2020, was scheduled to get underway on August 29. But the proceeding, which would have made Colorado legal history as the first under a law allowing cops to be held personally liable for wrongful death, didn't happen — and now we know why.
Ghost Bike Memorial Marks Deadly Denver Intersection
On August 10, Steve Perkins was riding his bike at the intersection of Syracuse Street and East 13th Avenue when he was hit and killed by a car that zoomed off. "Steve was a really great guy," says his twin, Dan Perkins. "I know everybody says that, and it sounds very cliché, but he really was a give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy. He never turned down somebody who was in true need."
MeCo Coffee Collective Takes Over Precision Pours in Louisville
Less than a year after opening a coffee shop in Longmont, MeCo Coffee Collective owners Isaac Olson and Shane Stinn are operating a second location in the former Precision Pours at 1030 East South Boulder Road in Louisville — an addition that wasn't planned. Olson, who hails from Maine...
Six Shootings This Weekend in Denver and Aurora: Eleven Victims, Two Deaths
Metro Denver's latest summer of violence continued this past weekend. From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, six shootings took place in Denver and Aurora, resulting in eleven victims and two deaths. Two of the shootings took place within hours of each other in the same Denver neighborhood, leading to four injuries and one fatality.
Least Expensive Houses for Sale in Denver Right Now
The August report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors offered some good news for house-hunters, with the average cost for a detached home slipping below $800,000 for the first time since March. There's evidence of relief at the lower end of the market, too, even though many of the...
Something's Funny: The Winners of Our Comics Contest!
Does something seem funny around here? That's because the Westword Comics Contest has returned!. We asked cartoonists — and would-be cartoonists — to create work inspired by life in Colorado, and they responded with comics referencing Blucifer, Casa Bonita and life during the pandemic. You'll find the results below. Welcome to Smile High Denver!
All That Jazz: KUVO's Carlos Lando on Fifty Years of Making It in Radio
Carlos Lando has been working in radio for fifty years and has interviewed plenty of jazz and blues giants, such as Nina Simone and Dizzy Gillespie. But his most memorable conversation was with legendary bandleader Count Basie, when Lando was hosting a popular jazz radio show in Puerto Rico. "This...
Social Sightings: A New Addition Is Coming to Avanti and More Food News
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Changes are coming soon to Avanti's Denver location....
The Preservery Closing September 4, Owners to Start a Nonprofit to Feed the Homeless
"We are not saying 'goodbye' but we are closing for good," is the title of a blog post published on August 26 by Whitney Ariss, who co-owns the Preservery at 3040 Blake Street with her husband, Obe. They opened the restaurant offering new American fare in a marketplace setting, along with live music, back in 2016.
Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Tonight has plenty of options: Dashboard Confessional plays the Fillmore, Sammy Hagar drops in at Fiddler's Green and The Black Crowes take on Red Rocks. It's a birthday bash for 107.9 KBPI on Tuesday, which is celebrating at Red Rocks with a bunch of metal bands. Jack Johnson starts a...
