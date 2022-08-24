On August 10, Steve Perkins was riding his bike at the intersection of Syracuse Street and East 13th Avenue when he was hit and killed by a car that zoomed off. "Steve was a really great guy," says his twin, Dan Perkins. "I know everybody says that, and it sounds very cliché, but he really was a give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy. He never turned down somebody who was in true need."

