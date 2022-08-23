Read full article on original website
Can Seahawks fix Legion of Gloom defense before facing Russell Wilson?
While the quarterback competition between incumbent Geno Smith and newcomer Drew Lock has taken center stage for the Seattle Seahawks, poor play on the other side of the football has been a glaring issue for the team. The Seahawks' defense used to boast the Legion of Boom. The current iteration...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury
BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL's preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.
Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett this season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has three options: Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Trubisky, a free agent signing, is entering his sixth NFL season. Rudolph is entering his fifth. Pickett is a rookie. Is...
Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries
Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks
With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
Is Trey Lance's up-and-down preseason concerning for 49ers? | THE HERD
Trey Lance's final preseason game was arguably average, finishing 7-of-11 for 49 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' loss against the Houston Texans. Week 1 is just weeks away but can Lance lead the 49ers to the promise land (Super Bowl run)? Colin Cowherd explains why he is not sold yet.
Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR
New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
Why it is crucial for Steelers to let Kenny Pickett fail and learn | THE HERD
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will start in their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions but there has been no indicator on who starts Week 1. The Steelers are debating on who to start as the predecessor to Ben Roethlisberger, partially due to avoiding Mike Tomlin's first losing season. However, hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Steelers need to 'let Pickett fail,' then compares his situation to Joe Burrow's rookie year.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant rushes for a 46-yard TD after a Northwestern fumble
Nebraska Cornhuskers' Anthony Grant rushed for a 46-yard touchdown after a critical Northwestern Wildcats' fumble. Nebraska leads Northwestern, 28-17.
Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey
Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
Andrew Whitworth denies conversations with Cowboys
Former All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth hasn't played a down of football since winning a Super Bowl ring last season, but that hasn't stopped his name from being linked to a number of teams since his retirement. And Thursday, Whitworth connected himself (perhaps inadvertently) to "America's Team" after mentioning the Cowboys...
Tom Brady cites 'unique challenges' for Buccaneers absence
Tom Brady made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp. After playing one series for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the all-world quarterback was reserved as to why he was away from the team for about two weeks. "It's all personal, you know," Brady said....
Former teammates Tagovailoa, Hurts enter pivotal NFL seasons
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — During the special teams period of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Eagles and the Dolphins, the quarterbacks from both teams gathered on the Dolphins practice field. Among them were Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s starter, and Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia’s starter, both wearing red jerseys with...
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
Top five Heisman candidates for the 2022 college football season
The 2022 college football season is upon us, and that means the top players in the country are set to be back in the national spotlight. But who are the best of the best? FOX Sports college football writer RJ Young already has his list crafted, and on the most recent episode of the "No. 1 Ranked Show", Young unveiled his top five Heisman Trophy candidates.
Browns DE and USFL DPOY Chris Odom suffers torn ACL
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom — the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left ACL in the fourth quarter. The Browns...
College football odds: Nebraska-Northwestern best bets
Finally, college football is back. The season kicks off Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, with the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Northwestern Wildcats at Aviva Stadium on FOX. Nebraska opened as a 10-point favorite at most sportsbooks, and FOX Bet is currently dealing The Corn -12 with a total of O/U 50.5.
