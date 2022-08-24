Read full article on original website
Are There too Many Underprivileged Kids in Idaho Compared to the Rest of the United States?
Kids are one of the most valuable things in the world, and their innocence is often one of the few things that make this world a better place. Each kid deserves to be loved, taken care of, and given a chance to succeed in life. When looking around at some of the people in this world, it is easy to forget that we all once were innocent children, and all we wanted to do was play, laugh, and run around. Times change and many of us lose sight of that. Different aspects can play into how we turn out, based on how we are raised, our family life, our friends, and the decisions we make. Not every child is given the same opportunities. Some thrive and are wealthy, while others struggle and are underprivileged. Where you live can play a factor in this. How does Idaho compare to other states when it comes to underprivileged children?
10 Words and Phrases to Never Say to an Idahoan
We all have words that offend us. It can be a cultural word, a word that we have a bad history with or a common word that is offensive. There are certain words that nobody should use under any circumstances. While words may not hurt physically, the emotional and psychological damage they can do is often worse. Some people throw these words out intending to harm, while others do so without being aware of how hurtful they can be. There are certain words in Idaho that you must avoid to keep locals happy. While most are not offensive, it is best to try and keep these words out of the conversation here in Idaho to keep the peace.
Did You Know that Yellowstone National Park Celebrates Christmas in August?
Christmas is coming to Idaho. Sure, it’s still a few months away but some stores already have Christmas decor on their shelves and Yellowstone National Park is taking it to the next level. The park just celebrated Christmas in August, and this isn’t the first time. Why Does...
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
Why Elvis’ Song ‘I’ll Remember You’ Doesn’t Apply To Idaho
A recent film about the life of Elvis Presley has resulted in a worldwide resurgence of music downloads and a general interest in the life of "The King." In all his years of touring the country, the states of Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all share an unfortunate link when it comes to the famous musician's legacy.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
7 Things Idahoans Just Don’t Get When It Comes To Food
So love our food around here. And why wouldn't we? There are so many fantastic options around here. But, there are a few things we just won't do with or without depending on the meal. Hear me out on this one. Disclaimer: I realize people enjoy different things, this is...
Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Live in
Living in Idaho is a blessing to many of us. It is a beautiful state with great scenery, much to do, and is decently affordable. If you love the outdoors it is a great place to call home. There is no shortage of fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and the lack of traffic compared to other states is a breath of fresh air. There is much to enjoy about Idaho, and far too often it isn't recognized or mentioned as a great place, which is how the locals prefer it. When it comes to living in Idaho though, are we biased in saying it is a great place to live, or is it one of the best states to live in?
Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?
While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
Can Common Law Marriage Legally Be Recognized By The State Of Idaho?
In some states, common law marriage is recognized by the state if a couple is living together for seven years and sharing expenses. In the state of Idaho, they do not recognize common law marriages, unless you prove it. Most of the time this issue comes up when the relationship ends.
Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of rabies in a bat has been reported in Southern Idaho. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the bat was captured in Blaine County. Health officials warn that rabies can be deadly to people and pets, “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager in a statement. The health district advises not to handle a bat with bare hands and avoid them if possible. Cats, dogs, and horses should be vaccinated to protect them from rabid bats. SCPHD said people should contact the health district if they even suspect they've come in contact with a bat, or if a person was in a room sleeping with a bat inside, seek help from SCPHD and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971. If possible, people should safely capture the bat without touching it, but do not take it into the health district office. In October of 2021 a Boise man died from rabies after a bat had gotten tangled in his clothing two months before. Health officials said the man didn't think he had been bitten and didn't seek help until he became ill. The last time a fatality was attributed to rabies in Idaho was back in the late 70s.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem
Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Is The Best Break Up Getaway Spot, Just Ask A Kardashian
We all know Idaho is a great place to live and a great place to vacation. It is also apparently a great place to get away when you are going through a breakup that is garnishing national attention. Kim Kardashian was spotted in Idaho for a few days for a break-up getaway.
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
