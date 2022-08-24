ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club Hills, IL

WBBM News Radio

Woman shot on Red Line train in Loop

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. She was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when a verbal confrontation began and someone opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park. The man, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot twice, seriously injured following shooting on North Side

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when he was hit. The victim was taken to St. Francis...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Vehicle runs red light, strikes 2 pedestrians on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people were critically injured Friday when they were struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman.
CHICAGO, IL

