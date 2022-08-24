Read full article on original website
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
Woman shot on Red Line train in Loop
A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. She was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when a verbal confrontation began and someone opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
South suburban alderman arrested for domestic battery related to minor
An alderman from Markham was arrested Friday night on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this week involving a minor.
Man charged with 1st degree murder for River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile
A 25-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in River North after a road rage argument, not far from the Mag Mile, Tuesday night.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant, police say
CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest after a man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park. The man, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
Man shot twice, seriously injured following shooting on North Side
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when he was hit. The victim was taken to St. Francis...
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park restaurant through window, among 4 fatally wounded in overnight violence
A 50-year-old man fatally wounded through a window at a restaurant Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was among four people killed overnight in shootings, Chicago police said. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when a gunman...
Person arrested after displaying gun outside Bedford Park Walmart
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. - A person displayed a firearm outside the entrance of a Walmart located in Bedford Park Friday afternoon. The Walmart is located at 7050 S. Cicero Ave. According to Bedford Park police, the person did not fire the gun, and no one was injured. After the person...
Country Club Hills man charged after bringing guns on CTA
CHICAGO - A Country Club Hills man was arrested Tuesday in Princeton Park for carrying a weapon without a license. Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Cooper was allegedly seen on a CTA train with a handgun while the train was...
There have been at least 6 attacks on Chicago's CTA Red Line so far this month
CHICAGO - A shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train early Saturday in the Loop is the latest in a string of violent attacks on the Red Line this month. Including Saturday's shooting, FOX 32 Chicago counts at least 6 attacks on the Red in August, along with one person arrested for having a gun:
Vehicle runs red light, strikes 2 pedestrians on South Side
CHICAGO — Two people were critically injured Friday when they were struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman.
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in shooting of 19-year-old in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged in a shooting that left a man wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. Glenn Bland, 38, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm. He was identified as the offender who on May...
