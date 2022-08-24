ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm is Coming

If there's one thing that Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the Cactus Emoji, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in the incredible social media team and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Awesome 98

Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year

Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Texas Tech Football#Chilton
Awesome 98

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools

In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday

If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy