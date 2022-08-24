Read full article on original website
Are You Ready for Some Football, Lubbock? Friday Night Lights Are Back
This is one of my favorite times of the year in West Texas, because on Friday Nights, communities get together and celebrate pride in their school and town by filling stadiums that are just shy of NFL sized. High school football has returned, and all is right in the world.
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm is Coming
If there's one thing that Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the Cactus Emoji, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in the incredible social media team and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
Finally 29: How Demi Lovato’s New Song Impacts You, Even in Lubbock
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard Demi Lovato’s latest hit, “29.” Not only is it a well-made song, but the message is something incredibly important that many people identify with. In the song, Lovato allegedly looks back on their relationship with...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide
The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Is One Step Closer To Opening
Back in May, we told you about the awesome mom lounge that is coming to Lubbock and we are one step closer to its opening. This place is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Ripping Up 19th Street Right Before School Started Might Have Been a Bad Idea
If you've driven on 19th Street near Texas Tech University and Lubbock High School in the last couple of weeks, I'm sorry. The ongoing road construction paired with the traffic carrying new college and high school students to and from school has become a massive problem. I see a different person complain about their commute on Facebook every single day.
Parents of Bullied Children Are Now Seeking Legal Action Against Lubbock-Cooper ISD
Parents of students at Laura Bush Middle School have spoken with a Dallas law firm to seek legal action against Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District in regard to their children being relentlessly bullied over their race. The racism spans from being called "monkeys" and the n-word to cyberbullying via Instagram on...
Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools
In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday
If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
