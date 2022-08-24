Read full article on original website
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit
BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity
Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet
The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Authorities Asking For Help Following String of Vehicle Break-Ins
ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help following a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Zimmerman. Sheriff Joel Brott says the cases were reported between 4:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday in multiple locations in Zimmerman. Brott says the main locations of the...
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Celebrate One Year Of Back Shed Brewing In Waite Park Sunday!
Looking for some last-minute weekend plans? How about a sip & save event in conjunction with a 1 year anniversary at a local brewery? Say no more, here is the event for you, Back Shed Brewing's 1-year anniversary party this Sunday!. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is holding the...
The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!
ST. CLOUD -- As the summer comes to an end get out and enjoy what fun activities remain. Hear live music at the Rock the Riverside concert series, take the kids to a movie under the stars in St. Joseph, get some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and enjoy music in the park in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
Twins Stop Skid With Shutout Win, Vikings Facing Denver Saturday
After losing six straight, the Minnesota Twins got back in the win column with a shutout victory over San Francisco Friday night. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road for their final preseason matchup against the Broncos. RECAPS:. - The Twins routed the Giants 9-0 Friday. Kyle Garlick...
