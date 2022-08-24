ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Fact Check: Are Student Loans Forgiven After 20 Years?

The conversation surrounding student loan debt forgiveness has been a muddled one. After numerous loan payment pauses and Joe Biden's recent announcement of extending the pause to Dec. 2022 and forgiving $10k and $20k in debt, borrowers' heads are spinning. Some might be surprised to learn that loans can actually be forgiven, but only after 20 years.
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

What Is a Perkins Loan? Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness

President Biden plans to forgive $10,000 in student loan for eligible borrowers and $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with Pell grants. Perkins loans are still eligible for the lesser amount. Article continues below advertisement. As the process continues, let’s clear up what a Perkins loan is and how...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
MarketRealist

Student Debt Forgiveness: Why You Should Keep Paying Off Your Loan

Joe Biden has answered the call of many student loan borrowers, announcing a plan to cancel their debt. Should you now stop paying your student loans?. The best paying jobs out there now require a degree. The problem, however, is that the cost of higher education has been rising, meaning that many people have to borrow to fund their degree program. The high demand for college education and the rising costs have left Americans shouldering more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.
COLLEGES
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#The Crfb Lrb Committee
MarketRealist

Can You Refinance Student Loans?

If student loan payments restart, borrowers may want to look at the state of their loans. Ask yourself: Do you have multiple student loans and would you benefit from refinancing?. Article continues below advertisement. You don’t need to answer this question until we know whether student loan forgiveness will pan...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Would Student Loan Forgiveness Increase Inflation? All the Facts

Student loan borrowers have benefited from multiple pauses on federal loan payments, along with moratoriums on loan interest. Between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, there have been six total temporary pauses on federal loan payments and interest since March 2020. While President Biden has continued to extend the moratorium, there will have to be a permanent solution. Student loan forgiveness has been talked about, but would it increase inflation?
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How to Apply for DeVry University Student Loan Forgiveness

In Feb. 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had approved $415 million in borrower defense claims from student loan borrowers, including approximately $71.7 million for approximately 1,800 former DeVry University students. If you're a former student of DeVry University—a private, for-profit school chain headquartered in Naperville, Ill.—keep reading for information about how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Guardian

Desperate times need radical solutions. Even Churchill knew when it was time to tax the rich

The world has changed on energy prices, so our policy response must also change. That is what every politician should understand after the confirmation that typical bills are heading for £3,600 in October and £5,000-plus in January. Whatever they thought they came into politics for, whatever pet projects or prejudices they have, must be set aside. Their task is to avert the winter of discontent ahead.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
MarketRealist

Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750

The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

China’s Interest Rate Cuts Might Not End Its Housing Crisis

While consumers in most of the world are battling rising interest rates, China surprised markets with two interest rate cuts in August. Turkey is the only other major economy that is cutting rates but that’s more because of the “unconventional” monetary policies pursued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes interest rate cuts help lower inflation.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Goldman Sachs Forecasts an Upswing in Household Income

Household income is poised to reverse an ongoing decline, according to experts at investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS). The forecast looks at various economic trends that suggest income will rise as soon as the end of the year. Article continues below advertisement. How did experts come to this conclusion? Will...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Donald Trump Claims Elaine Chao Is Trying to “Get Rich on China”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his former transportation secretary on social media, calling Elaine Chao “crazy” and saying she is trying to bolster her net worth by getting “rich on China.”. The name-calling came as Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), Chao’s husband, in...
POTUS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy