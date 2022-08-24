Read full article on original website
Related
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA
Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
Fact Check: Are Student Loans Forgiven After 20 Years?
The conversation surrounding student loan debt forgiveness has been a muddled one. After numerous loan payment pauses and Joe Biden's recent announcement of extending the pause to Dec. 2022 and forgiving $10k and $20k in debt, borrowers' heads are spinning. Some might be surprised to learn that loans can actually be forgiven, but only after 20 years.
Aidvantage Took Over Navient's Federal Student Loans in 2021
Navient, formerly the largest U.S. student loan servicer, shifted the student loans it managed for the Department of Education last year. Although Navient didn't go out of business — it still services private loans — it no longer controls federal student debt. Who took over Navient student loans?
What Is a Perkins Loan? Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness
President Biden plans to forgive $10,000 in student loan for eligible borrowers and $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with Pell grants. Perkins loans are still eligible for the lesser amount. Article continues below advertisement. As the process continues, let’s clear up what a Perkins loan is and how...
RELATED PEOPLE
Student Debt Forgiveness: Why You Should Keep Paying Off Your Loan
Joe Biden has answered the call of many student loan borrowers, announcing a plan to cancel their debt. Should you now stop paying your student loans?. The best paying jobs out there now require a degree. The problem, however, is that the cost of higher education has been rising, meaning that many people have to borrow to fund their degree program. The high demand for college education and the rising costs have left Americans shouldering more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Some Jobs Are Recession Proof — Certain Sectors Don't Take a Big Hit
Recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle. While the U.S. economy might not be in a recession based on the NBER’s (National Bureau of Economic Research) recession definition, it did contract in the first two quarters of 2022 and meet the globally accepted definition of a recession.
These Members of Congress Got PPP Loan Forgiveness, Dissed Student Loan Relief
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) gave and forgave loans to 13 Republican members of Congress. The GOP also happens to be largely against student loan forgiveness. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called Biden’s forgiveness plan “a slap in the face to working Americans.”. Article continues below...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Refinance Student Loans?
If student loan payments restart, borrowers may want to look at the state of their loans. Ask yourself: Do you have multiple student loans and would you benefit from refinancing?. Article continues below advertisement. You don’t need to answer this question until we know whether student loan forgiveness will pan...
Would Student Loan Forgiveness Increase Inflation? All the Facts
Student loan borrowers have benefited from multiple pauses on federal loan payments, along with moratoriums on loan interest. Between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, there have been six total temporary pauses on federal loan payments and interest since March 2020. While President Biden has continued to extend the moratorium, there will have to be a permanent solution. Student loan forgiveness has been talked about, but would it increase inflation?
How to Apply for DeVry University Student Loan Forgiveness
In Feb. 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had approved $415 million in borrower defense claims from student loan borrowers, including approximately $71.7 million for approximately 1,800 former DeVry University students. If you're a former student of DeVry University—a private, for-profit school chain headquartered in Naperville, Ill.—keep reading for information about how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
Desperate times need radical solutions. Even Churchill knew when it was time to tax the rich
The world has changed on energy prices, so our policy response must also change. That is what every politician should understand after the confirmation that typical bills are heading for £3,600 in October and £5,000-plus in January. Whatever they thought they came into politics for, whatever pet projects or prejudices they have, must be set aside. Their task is to avert the winter of discontent ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750
The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
China’s Interest Rate Cuts Might Not End Its Housing Crisis
While consumers in most of the world are battling rising interest rates, China surprised markets with two interest rate cuts in August. Turkey is the only other major economy that is cutting rates but that’s more because of the “unconventional” monetary policies pursued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes interest rate cuts help lower inflation.
Goldman Sachs Forecasts an Upswing in Household Income
Household income is poised to reverse an ongoing decline, according to experts at investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS). The forecast looks at various economic trends that suggest income will rise as soon as the end of the year. Article continues below advertisement. How did experts come to this conclusion? Will...
Jerome Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole Symposium, Could Set Market Tone
The Federal Reserve recently released the minutes from its July meeting to investors. This week the central bank is meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo. for its economic symposium. The Fed’s goal of stabilizing the economy is always at the forefront of its decisions. When does Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak at Jackson Hole?
Concerns About Global Food Shortage Intensify Amid Heatwave
Just when most people thought that the term “shortage” had exited our everyday life, the concerns about a global food shortage have intensified. This time, it isn't the supply chain issues or the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Global climate change could threaten global food security in 2022. Article...
Donald Trump Claims Elaine Chao Is Trying to “Get Rich on China”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his former transportation secretary on social media, calling Elaine Chao “crazy” and saying she is trying to bolster her net worth by getting “rich on China.”. The name-calling came as Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), Chao’s husband, in...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0