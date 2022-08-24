Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle Tribune
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
UNC Men’s Soccer Downs Air Force in Season-Opening Win
The No. 24 UNC men’s soccer team began its season with a win Thursday night at Dorrance Field, defeating visiting Air Force 2-1. Though Carolina ended up controlling the match, things got off to a rather inauspicious start. The Falcons found the back of the net less than four minutes into the first half, stunning the Carolina crowd. The goal was one of just three shots Air Force took on the night.
Chansky’s Notebook: Game Within a Game
A UNC loss Saturday would be the biggest upset in college football history. Yes, the Tar Heels are 35-point favorites against Florida A&M for the Week 0 opener for both teams. The question, with the offensive unknowns and the presence of a great opposing linebacker, is can Carolina cover? A straight-up loss is out of the question.
UNC Women’s Soccer Wins Again, But Loses Star Defender For Rest of Season
It was a day of mixed emotions for the top women’s soccer team in the land. No. 1 Carolina passed its first true road test of the season, winning 2-0 at Texas Thursday night. But head coach Anson Dorrance was likely muted in his celebration, as he was still dealing with some sobering injury news. Senior defender Maycee Bell, who missed UNC’s previous game against UNC-Wilmington, confirmed on Instagram she would miss the remainder of the season. In the same post, Bell said she would redshirt this year and return in 2023.
The 5:00 News: ALE Officers, Florida A&M Uncertainty and UNC Field Hockey
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell subs in for Andrew Stuckey on Friday, August 26. He shares the latest updates on an incident between state Alcohol Law Enforcement officers and a UNC student on Franklin Street, as well as a homicide investigation in Chapel Hill. Plus: a player protest at Florida A&M briefly puts their game against UNC in jeopardy, a UNC health expert shares back-to-school advice and Carolina field hockey starts off 1-0.
On Air Today: Kicking Off the Season with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview Saturday’s Florida A&M game and the entire upcoming UNC football season.
High School Football Round-Up: Week 2
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
‘Who’s Going to Turn Down Another Year in Chapel Hill?’: Matson Talks Return, New Column
On August 17, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck chatted with UNC field hockey star Erin Matson, about her new “Notes from the Field” column sponsored by Chapel Hill Tire on Chapelboro.com. “Notes from the Field” is about Matson’s life in field hockey and day-to-day adventures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. You can listen to the full interview here.
The Morning News: Missing Person, Carrboro Shooting, Covid and Football
In today’s news: a missing man in Chapel Hill, a shooting arrest in Carrboro, back-to-school COVID safety tips, and a UNC football preview.
Chapel Hill: Rosemary Parking Deck Delay, Back to School, and Pickleball
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 25th. She discussed the Rosemary St. parking deck construction, back to school, taking up pickleball, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff
The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
NoDa Brewing Company Opening Location in Chapel Hill
The popular Charlotte-based brewery NoDa will be opening will be opening its first Triangle location next month. The brewery put out a release Thursday announcing it would be taking over the space formerly occupied by Old East Tavern on Environ Way in Chapel Hill. The grand opening is scheduled for September 16.
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
Weekend Around The Hill: August 26 – August 28
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, August 25 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with some live music at NC Botanical Garden. The Miss Adventures will be playing from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. as part NC Botanical Garden’s Twilight Thursday series. Enjoy a beautiful night full of great music and good food from Will and Pop’s food truck to help you kick off your weekend early. For more information, click here.
A Buzzing Chatham Park Pollinator Program Looks To Expand in Pittsboro
Tucked off the highway is a community of hundreds of thousands at work. Their office, near U.S. Hwy. Business 64 East, is nestled between holly trees and blueberry bushes, and their busy schedule keeps them confined to a number of tasks at hand — so blink too quickly and you might miss an appearance.
Carrboro: Council Retreat, Poet Laureate and Honoring Frances Shetley
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Friday, August 26. He shares information on the town council’s upcoming retreat and return to regular business meeting, as well as an open application for a key artistic position and celebrating one of Carrboro’s legends.
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at University Gardens Building
The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from the late night hours of Thursday, according to a release. The department shared information about the homicide Friday morning, saying in a community alert that police officers responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. reporting a shooting. When officers arrived to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension — the address used for the University Gardens housing community — they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Chapel Hill resident Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins.
Carrboro Police Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault
Chapel Hill and Carrboro authorities arrested a man sought after for aggravated assault charges on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Baldwin, who is listed as a Carrboro resident, was arrested by Chapel Hill Police along West Franklin Street. The 46-year-old had a warrant out from Carrboro Police after police investigated a report of aggravated assault along Sunset Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said in their initial report that the suspect pointed, cocked and fired a handgun in the direction of a victim.
