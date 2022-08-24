It was a day of mixed emotions for the top women’s soccer team in the land. No. 1 Carolina passed its first true road test of the season, winning 2-0 at Texas Thursday night. But head coach Anson Dorrance was likely muted in his celebration, as he was still dealing with some sobering injury news. Senior defender Maycee Bell, who missed UNC’s previous game against UNC-Wilmington, confirmed on Instagram she would miss the remainder of the season. In the same post, Bell said she would redshirt this year and return in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO