Read full article on original website
Related
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
Police: Iowa man shot his wife with crossbow while she was sleeping
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man from Iowa allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow on Wednesday, according to police. According to KCRG, Ottumwa Police Department responded to a call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house where a woman was believed to have been shot with a crossbow.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0