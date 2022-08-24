ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moravia, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire

LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
LIBERAL, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appanoose County, IA
Accidents
City
Elgin, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Moravia, IA
Appanoose County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Appanoose County, IA
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop

Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bars#Rescue Team#Wenger#Triangle#Accident#The Moravia Fire Rescue
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy