ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What is normal blood sugar?

By Natalie Grover
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our bodies. It powers up our internal organs, muscles and nervous system. Keeping your blood sugar in check is essential to our physical health, wellbeing and energy levels. But what is considered a normal blood glucose level? And what happens when it rises above the normal threshold?

Our blood sugar levels are directly related to the food we eat. We obtain glucose mostly from carbohydrate -rich foods like bread, pasta, potatoes or fruit, but many different food groups play a role in regulating glucose metabolism. How we absorb, use and store this important sugar is dependent on multiple complex processes that take place in our digestive systems.

There is no single universal value that would describe a healthy blood sugar level. What constitutes normal blood glucose varies for an individual depending on a range of factors, including age, any underlying medical conditions, and the medications they take. It will also be heavily linked to when you consumed your last meal. Hence when we refer to 'normal blood sugar levels', we refer to a range of values that are considered healthy.

Here, we will discuss everything you need to know about a healthy blood sugar range.

Normal blood sugar before and after meals

Normal blood sugar levels vary from person to person. That's why when we talk about 'normal' blood glucose levels, we refer to a range of values that are considered healthy for most individuals. According to the World Health Organization ( WHO ), a normal range for fasting blood sugar (the amount of glucose in your blood at least eight hours after a meal) is between 70 and 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/DL).

For most people, eating a meal or drinking a sugary drink will lead to a temporary increase in the blood glucose levels. As stated by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the blood sugar two hours after eating should not exceed 140 milligrams per deciliter. However, people with certain metabolic conditions, such as prediabetes or diabetes, typically have lower blood sugar than those guidelines suggest. Researchers from the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology continuously measured people's blood glucose and found that most individuals averaged around 82 mg/DL during the night and around 93 mg/DL during the day, and spiked to a maximum of 132 mg/DL an hour after a meal.

Fluctuations in blood glucose levels, both before and after meals, are perfectly normal and reflect how your body absorbs, uses and stores this important sugar at a given point in time. When your food reaches your stomach, your digestive enzymes will break down complex carbohydrate molecules into smaller particles - sugars such as glucose. Glucose is then absorbed by the small intestine and eventually passed into the bloodstream, where it's distributed across the body. In order for the glucose to be shepherded into the cells and utilised, the pancreas needs to release the hormone insulin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxo8V_0hTVRYkP00

For a person with type 1 diabetes, the pancreas's beta cells get killed off and so the body can’t produce insulin. Insulin is the key that locks into a certain receptor on the surfaces of your cells and allows glucose (sugar) to leave the bloodstream and enter your cells. Without insulin the sugars just build up in the blood and can’t get into your cells. (Image credit: ttsz/Getty Images)

Our bodies are designed to keep glucose levels constant in the blood. After all the energy needed is delivered to the body's cells, any leftover glucose needs to be stored away. It can't be stored in its original form, it needs to be transformed into a compound called glycogen. Glycogen then is built into the liver and the muscles as a backup source of energy if blood glucose levels fall below optimum levels.

When there isn't enough glucose stored to maintain normal blood-sugar levels, the body can also produce its own glucose from non-carbohydrate sources (such as amino acids and glycerol). This process is known as gluconeogenesis and occurs most often during intense exercise or starvation. It's also common when following low-carb diets , such as keto or Atkins.

While it may seem complicated (and it is), there's a good reason for our bodies to keep up this never-ending dance with glucose: too much or too little glucose in the blood can lead to serious health problems.

When there is too much glucose over an extended time (hyperglycemia), it can lead to severe nerve damage, impaired immunity, and heart and kidney disease.

On the other hand, not enough glucose in the blood over several minutes to hours (hypoglycemia) can negatively affect the functioning of the nervous system. Common symptoms of hypoglycemia include fatigue, fainting, irritability and, in some cases, seizures, coma and death.

Blood sugar targets in people with diabetes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suvjd_0hTVRYkP00

People with diabetes often wear a device called a continuous glucose monitor. Here, a woman is using a mobile device to measure her blood sugar levels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In people with diabetes, blood sugar levels are too high, either because the individual isn't making any insulin ( type 1 diabetes ), or isn't able to make or use insulin efficiently (type 2 diabetes ). As a result, glucose levels then remain elevated in the blood and fuel can't enter cells.

Blood sugar targets for diabetes patients are based on how long the person has had diabetes for, their age, and other underlying medical conditions and lifestyle factors.

But generally, according to the ADA , for most non-pregnant adults with diabetes the fasting blood sugar target range should be in the range of between 80 and 130 mg/DL. Meanwhile, the ADA suggests the after-meal goal about two hours after eating for the same subset of patients should be less than 180 mg/DL.

Overall, eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular physical activity alongside medication can all help stabilize and maintain normal blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

For pregnant women who have pre-existing diabetes or develop diabetes during pregnancy, ADA guidelines are generally lower. Fasting glucose targets for this population should be less than 95 mg/DL, while they suggest that the after-meal goal about two hours after eating should be below 120 mg/DL.

What is a normal A1C?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dG88h_0hTVRYkP00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A person's A1C is a measure of their average blood glucose levels over the previous 2 or 3 months, and it is measured through a blood test. A normal result for someone without diabetes or prediabetes would be below 5.7%; an A1C between 5.7% and 6.4% indicates prediabetes; and if your A1C is above 6.4% you would be diagnosed as having diabetes, according to the CDC .

Specifically, the A1C test is a measure of the percent of your red blood cells that have sugar-coated hemoglobin attached to them. The glucose that enters your bloodstream (from carbohydrates that you eat) gets stuck to hemoglobin molecules on red blood cells. And the more glucose in your bloodstream (higher blood sugar levels), the more of your blood's hemoglobin will be "sugar-coated," and the higher your A1C will be, according to the CDC. As such, for people with diabetes (type 1 or 2), the number can give you and your doctors a sense of how well your sugars are being controlled.

The ADA recommends that most adults with diabetes should keep their A1C below 7% to reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications; the goal is the generally the same for many children with diabetes Targets for the elderly with diabetes are slightly less stringent — for the otherwise healthy with few coexisting chronic illnesses and intact cognitive function, the ADA recommends less than 7.5%, while those who don't meet these requirements have a more lenient goal of below 8.0% to 8.5%.

According to the Mayo Clinic , higher A1C numbers are linked to a greater risk for diabetes complications, while lower A1Cs have been correlated with a reduced risk of these complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease and vision problems.

This article is for informational purposes only, and is not meant to offer medical advice.

This article was updated on Aug. 24, 2022 by Live Science Health Writer Anna Gora.

Additional resources

Bibliography

"The Big Picture: Checking Your Blood Sugar," American Diabetes Association. https://www.diabetes.org/healthy-living/medication-treatments/blood-glucose-testing-and-control/checking-your-blood-sugar

"Mean fasting blood glucose." World Health Organization. https://www.who.int/data/gho/indicator-metadata-registry/imr-details/2380

"Continuous Glucose Profiles in Healthy Subjects under Everyday Life Conditions and after Different Meals" 2017, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2769652/

"Management of Diabetes in Pregnancy: Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2021." ADA. https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/44/Supplement_1/S200/30761/14-Management-of-Diabetes-in-Pregnancy-Standards

"Diabetes tests." CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/getting-tested.html

"Understanding A1C." ADA. https://www.diabetes.org/a1c

"Older Adults: Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2021." ADA. https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/44/Supplement_1/S168/30583/12-Older-Adults-Standards-of-Medical-Care-in

"A1C test." Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/a1c-test/about/pac-20384643

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Which vegetables are good for diabetics?

Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes And Pregnancy#Diabetes Care#Blood Test#Diseases#General Health#Linus Diabetes#Linus Heart Disease#Linus Kidney Disease
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately

It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
Popculture

Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued

Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
FOOD SAFETY
LiveScience

LiveScience

90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy