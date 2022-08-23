Read full article on original website
Nebo Student Supported by Law Enforcement – Answer to Wednesday Challenge
Nebo School District and Art City Elementary’s staff were touched by the effort from the Provo Police and other law enforcement departments that supported one of our local families. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Provo Police Department was honored to walk Logan Shinners and his family to Logan's first...
Nebo Education Foundation Gives Summer Grants to Teachers
The Nebo Education Foundation board met this summer to discuss the many grants and needs across the district. The Nebo Foundation Board functions through generous donations made by individuals and businesses as well as fundraisers where all the money goes to educate students in Nebo School District. One fund-raising effort...
Visit from Maple Mountain High School Football Players
Today some of the Maple Mountain High School football players came to Maple Ridge to visit with students and help out. Here are a few pictures of some of them helping the second grade students in Mrs. Berbert’s class learn how to play their indoor recess games. Thank you @mmhs_goldeneagles for sharing your students with us! @maplemountainathletes #mapleridgepride.
8/26/22 SJHS Newsletter — 26/08/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. We have had a great second week of school! Students seem to be getting settled in their classes, and we don’t see any 8th graders trying to find their way around like we did last week, which has been great. We’re hoping that students are getting to know the kids in their classes and having positive experiences here at school.
