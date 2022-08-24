ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Golf Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's golf team, under the direction of Dean Johansen, who is in 23rd season as head coach and 25th year overall with the program, is set to compete in six tournaments during the fall portion of its 2022-23 season. The Aggies open the fall season...
Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Stijn Paardekooper

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Stijn Paardekooper, who will be joining the team for the fall tournament season. "We are excited to welcome Stijn to the team," Paajanen said. "He brings solid experience and adds depth to our team."
