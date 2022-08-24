Read full article on original website
Utah State Golf Announces 2022 Fall Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's golf team, under the direction of Dean Johansen, who is in 23rd season as head coach and 25th year overall with the program, is set to compete in six tournaments during the fall portion of its 2022-23 season. The Aggies open the fall season...
Kaylie Chambers Buries Late Penalty to Push Utah State Soccer Past Illinois State, 2-1
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State freshman Kaylie Chambers buried a penalty kick in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the Aggies over Illinois State on Thursday night at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "You can never overlook any opponents," head coach Manny Martins said. "No one wants...
Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Stijn Paardekooper
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Stijn Paardekooper, who will be joining the team for the fall tournament season. "We are excited to welcome Stijn to the team," Paajanen said. "He brings solid experience and adds depth to our team."
