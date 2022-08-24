Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax Hudur
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
2022 ACM Honors: Best Red Carpet Looks + More! [Pictures]
Soft expressions dominated the 2022 ACM Honors red carpet on Wednesday (Aug. 24) in Nashville, but that's not to say there aren't pictures of artists making bold fashion decisions. Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton were just a few who brought unique style to the show. The 2022 ACM...
Remember When Waylon Jennings Was Arrested During a Recording Session?
Waylon Jennings' drug habit became very public knowledge on Aug. 23, 1977, when the singer got arrested at a Nashville recording studio and charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The DEA raided the studio in the middle of a recording session after getting a tip...
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Visit Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital [Pictures]
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are two of the biggest names in entertainment in their respective fields, winning Grammys and Academy Awards, respectively. However, they are just as well known for their generosity and compassion. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the couple spent time with patients at the Monroe Carell Jr....
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]
Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
WDLA 92.1 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.
